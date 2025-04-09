Your tip
Rosie O’Donnell's Sad Family Feud Erupts — With Comic's Troubled Daughter Chelsea Filing to Change Last Name After Mom 'Cut Her From $80M Will'

Composite photo of Rosie O'Donnell, Chelsea O'Donnell
Source: MEGA;Marinette County Sheriff’s Office

Rosie O'Donell's daughter Chelsea wants to change her last name

April 9 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

Rosie O'Donnell's troubled daughter Chelsea has filed a petition to change her last name, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after she was cut out of the comedian's $80million will.

The former TV personality revealed her thoughts on the decision in a strange, rambling poem she shared online.

rosie odonnell breaks silence on daughter chelseas arrest
Source: @Rosie/TikTok

Rosie dropped Chelsea from her will.

Chelsea filed the paperwork in January, requesting to be referred to by her birth mother Deanna Micoley’s maiden name, Neuens. The 27-year-old is the second of Rosie's five adopted children. She is currently refined to a sober living facility in Marinette, Wisconsin.

Rosie, 63, reportedly removed her daughter from two separate trusts following back-to-back drug arrests.

The newly filed court documents state: "For all purposes of this indenture, the terms of 'the donor's children,' 'child of the donor,' 'issue of the donor' and any term of like import shall not include Chelsea or any issue of Chelsea."

Rosie's other kids were all listed as beneficiaries.

In addition to her mother’s estimated $80million estate, Chelsea reportedly was also taken out of Rosie’s life insurance policy, which would have resulted in a hefty $5.4million payout per child.

rosie odonnell chelsea sep marinette county sheriffs officejpg
Source: Marinette County Sheriff’s Office

Chelsea has been in and out of jail multiple times recently.

Rosie apparently made the omission decision right before she moved to Ireland at the start of the year in protest of President Trump's second term.

She addressed her daughter's decision in a 30-stanza free-verse poem – which she wrote nearly entirely in lower case – my child chelsea.

Rosie wrote: "She wishes to change her last name/to her birth moms maiden name/doesn't make sense to me/I am not her.

"its not about me/i am here for her -/she's not here for me."

rosie odonell family
Source: Mega

Chelsea is one of Rosie's five adopted children.

Chelsea was arrested two separate times last year and slapped with felony drug, child neglect and other charges.

Her first arrest came on September 10 at her home in Marinette County, Wisconsin.

Police responded to a domestic disturbance and discovered Chelsea's home in deplorable condition, with filthy dishes, feces, garbage, used diapers, and female hygiene products laying around.

Authorities also discovered meth pipes, needles and a digital scale within easy reach of Chelsea's young son, Atlas, which prompted Child Protective Services to be called.

The police report described Chelsea as having "dilated" pupils and stated: "The inside of the home was disgusting; throughout the house I saw rotten food, dirty moldy dishes, milk that stunk so bad it almost made me puke, dirty diapers, used female hygiene products, unclean underwear with feces and blood stains, and used razor blades on the floor."

Chelsea, who reportedly has a history with substance abuse, reportedly had 18 grams of meth on her at the time of her arrest. She was charged with four felony counts of "maintaining a drug trafficking place, child neglect, possession of methamphetamine and THC".

Court documents revealed she was also slapped with two misdemeanor charges of "disorderly conduct/domestic abuse" and "possession of illegally obtained prescription drugs."

Chelsea was free for just over a month before being busted again in Oconto, Wisconsin during a routine traffic stop on October 11, after cops said she tried to toss a meth pipe into a nearby river.

Officers learned she had an active warrant for failing to appear in court for the Marinette arrest, and she was taken into custody.

