Chelsea filed the paperwork in January, requesting to be referred to by her birth mother Deanna Micoley’s maiden name, Neuens. The 27-year-old is the second of Rosie's five adopted children. She is currently refined to a sober living facility in Marinette, Wisconsin.

Rosie, 63, reportedly removed her daughter from two separate trusts following back-to-back drug arrests.

The newly filed court documents state: "For all purposes of this indenture, the terms of 'the donor's children,' 'child of the donor,' 'issue of the donor' and any term of like import shall not include Chelsea or any issue of Chelsea."

Rosie's other kids were all listed as beneficiaries.

In addition to her mother’s estimated $80million estate, Chelsea reportedly was also taken out of Rosie’s life insurance policy, which would have resulted in a hefty $5.4million payout per child.