Robert Pattinson's Wildest Role Yet: Hollywood Heartthrob Set to Take on Twisted New Film
Paramount Pictures has reportedly entered final talks with actor Robert Pattinson on a twisted new film, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The studio is said to also be in talks with filmmaker Parker Finn on the project, which would bring new life to 1981 cult horror flick Possession, a psychological thriller written and directed by Andrzej Zulawski.
The deal is said to be apart of a landmark transaction that saw Paramount Global agree to be acquired consortium led by Skydance, according to the Hollywood Reporter, and is expected to take about a year to complete, which includes clearing regulatory issues.
The Possession remake is also personal for Paramount CEO Brian Robbins and co-motion picture heads Daria Cercek and Michael Ireland, as the trio fought to keep Finn with the Paramount family. Finn brought the studio unexpected success with Smile in 2022.
Finn would be expected to write the thriller remake's script, direct and produce the film under his Bad Feeling banner.
The Twilight star would also produce via his production company, Icki Eneo Arlo. It's unclear what his acting duties would be at this time but are expected to be revealed as the film's script and schedule develop.
Vertigo Entertainment's Roy Lee, who had a helping hand in producing Zach Cregger's Barbarian, would also be tapped as a producer on the project.
The highly-anticipated remake made waves when it was announced in June, quickly setting off a bidding war between studios. According to the report, sources revealed Warner Brothers, Sony and Paramount were the final three bidders.
The original film was set in West Berlin and starred Sam Niell as a spy who returned from war to his wife and son, though his marriage quickly crumbled when she asked for a divorce. The marriage dissolved underneath the weight of destructive behaviors, including infidelity — and then murder. If that wasn't enough, the film also featured dopplegangers and aliens.
The film was described as a reflection of Zulawski’s own personal battles, as he was dealing with his own failed romantic relationship.
The film is expected to Finn's latest hit and would afford him a much larger budget to tackle the project. The filmmaker is currently in post-production on Smile 2.