Robert Kennedy Jr. Walks Back National Abortion Ban Comment After Backlash

In Iowa, the journalist asked Kennedy, "Would you sign a federal protection to protect the rights that were in the Roe precedent if you were president?" Kennedy responded that he believed a nationwide abortion ban after three months was an ideal solution.

"I believe a decision to abort a child should be up to the woman during the first three months of life," Kennedy told Vitali. The reporter pressed for clarification.

"So you would cap it at 15 weeks," the reporter asked, to which Kennedy replied, "Yes."