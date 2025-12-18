Rob Reiner's Close Pal Rita Wilson Insists Director and Wife Michele Singer 'Loved Their Kids' and 'Did Everything Right' Before Brutal Murders

And she's now offered up an emotional account of her bond with the slaughtered couple.

She wrote: "They made the world a better place. They loved their kids. Each one. They did everything right. They loved. They were loved."

Wilson, the wife of Tom Hanks, worked with Reiner, 78, on comedies North and The Story of Us, and they were co-stars in two movies, Sleepless in Seattle and Mixed Nuts.

In her essay eulogizing their friendship, Wilson continued: "It's hard to reconcile the goodness they offered to the world with this ending. It doesn't make sense. But how they lived makes all the sense in the world."

She expressed her grief at never again being able to experience the pleasure of "running into Rob and Michele in the neighborhood and having a great laugh, or having dinner where Michele insists on having only one conversation."