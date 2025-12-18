Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Rita Wilson

Rob Reiner's Close Pal Rita Wilson Insists Director and Wife Michele Singer 'Loved Their Kids' and 'Did Everything Right' Before Brutal Murders

picture of Rita Wilson, Michele Singer and Rob Reiner
Source: MEGA

Rita Wilson wrote an emotional essay about her relationship with murdered couple Rob Reiner and Michele Singer, saying they 'loved their kids.'

Dec. 18 2025, Published 1:05 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Rita Wilson has praised Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer, by saying the late couple "did everything right" by their children, after son Nick was charged with their murders, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The actress, 69, is a longtime friend of the Reiners, who were found knifed to death in their L.A. home on Sunday.

Article continues below advertisement

Rita Wilson's Moving Statement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Rita Wilson,
Source: MEGA

Wilson emphasized the couple's children 'were loved,' despite brutal deaths.

Article continues below advertisement

And she's now offered up an emotional account of her bond with the slaughtered couple.

She wrote: "They made the world a better place. They loved their kids. Each one. They did everything right. They loved. They were loved."

Wilson, the wife of Tom Hanks, worked with Reiner, 78, on comedies North and The Story of Us, and they were co-stars in two movies, Sleepless in Seattle and Mixed Nuts.

In her essay eulogizing their friendship, Wilson continued: "It's hard to reconcile the goodness they offered to the world with this ending. It doesn't make sense. But how they lived makes all the sense in the world."

She expressed her grief at never again being able to experience the pleasure of "running into Rob and Michele in the neighborhood and having a great laugh, or having dinner where Michele insists on having only one conversation."

Article continues below advertisement

picture of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer
Source: MEGA

Reiner and Singer shared a close bond with Wilson, who worked on numerous movies with the director.

Article continues below advertisement

Wilson hailed Michele, 68, as a "talented photographer" who found "beauty every day," as well as Reiner for having "made history in multiple ways through his work."

She showered further praise on the couple's activism, writing: "Both of them made a difference in their civic contributions and actions."

Wilson and Hanks' son Chet, 35, has been frank about previously struggling with his own substance abuse issues, which he conquered with the support of his parents.

He told last year that before his sobriety, he "would go do coke with the cokeheads, and they would be telling me like: 'Yo, chill, bro.... Wait a second. Give it like 15 minutes.'"

In late 2023, Chet announced two years of sobriety, and this March, he confirmed he had successfully remained on the wagon and praised his family's role in turning his life around.

Article continues below advertisement

Hanks Family Grief Revealed

picture of Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks, Chet Hanks and Trueman Hanks
Source: MEGA

Wilson and Hanks had also experienced issues with their kids and substance abuse, namely Chet, far left.

Article continues below advertisement

He said, "I don't take it for granted. I'm really, really grateful for both my parents, and I'm at the age where I'm just really grateful for them.

"But what I've learned along the way is that family, whether it's blood or found, do make you feel shy and embarrassed when you're not doing the right things and the most proud when you are."

Reiner's former drug addict son Nick, 32, had been living in the guesthouse in the family home, the same one he destroyed more than once, in recent weeks.

Article continues below advertisement

'Not Sleep for Days'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Composite photo of Megyn Kelly and Nick Reiner

Megyn Kelly's Shocking 'Prediction': Controversial TV Host Believes Rob Reiner's Troubled Son Nick Will Claim His Dad 'Molested Him' Before Knife Slayings

Photo of Angelina Jolie

EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie's Kidnapping Nightmare! Actress' Bodyguard 'Snatched' by Military Recruiters During Her Secret Ukraine Visit

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Nick Reiner
Source: AOL Build Series/YouTube

Nick Reiner has been charged with the double murder of his parents.

A source alleged "he would do meth and not sleep for days and then have outbursts, breaking things, punching walls. He was a ticking time bomb. His drug use was getting worse, and his parents wanted him out."

Nick, a friend claimed, "used to brag how he could get away with anything and took money from his parents for drugs and prostitutes."

The insider added, "He would talk about this stuff in meetings, but then stopped going because he said it was too cultish. He laughed about destroying his parents' guesthouse more than once. He was so nonchalant about it."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.