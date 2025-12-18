Rob Reiner's Close Pal Rita Wilson Insists Director and Wife Michele Singer 'Loved Their Kids' and 'Did Everything Right' Before Brutal Murders
Dec. 18 2025, Published 1:05 p.m. ET
Rita Wilson has praised Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer, by saying the late couple "did everything right" by their children, after son Nick was charged with their murders, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actress, 69, is a longtime friend of the Reiners, who were found knifed to death in their L.A. home on Sunday.
Rita Wilson's Moving Statement
And she's now offered up an emotional account of her bond with the slaughtered couple.
She wrote: "They made the world a better place. They loved their kids. Each one. They did everything right. They loved. They were loved."
Wilson, the wife of Tom Hanks, worked with Reiner, 78, on comedies North and The Story of Us, and they were co-stars in two movies, Sleepless in Seattle and Mixed Nuts.
In her essay eulogizing their friendship, Wilson continued: "It's hard to reconcile the goodness they offered to the world with this ending. It doesn't make sense. But how they lived makes all the sense in the world."
She expressed her grief at never again being able to experience the pleasure of "running into Rob and Michele in the neighborhood and having a great laugh, or having dinner where Michele insists on having only one conversation."
Wilson hailed Michele, 68, as a "talented photographer" who found "beauty every day," as well as Reiner for having "made history in multiple ways through his work."
She showered further praise on the couple's activism, writing: "Both of them made a difference in their civic contributions and actions."
Wilson and Hanks' son Chet, 35, has been frank about previously struggling with his own substance abuse issues, which he conquered with the support of his parents.
He told last year that before his sobriety, he "would go do coke with the cokeheads, and they would be telling me like: 'Yo, chill, bro.... Wait a second. Give it like 15 minutes.'"
In late 2023, Chet announced two years of sobriety, and this March, he confirmed he had successfully remained on the wagon and praised his family's role in turning his life around.
Hanks Family Grief Revealed
He said, "I don't take it for granted. I'm really, really grateful for both my parents, and I'm at the age where I'm just really grateful for them.
"But what I've learned along the way is that family, whether it's blood or found, do make you feel shy and embarrassed when you're not doing the right things and the most proud when you are."
Reiner's former drug addict son Nick, 32, had been living in the guesthouse in the family home, the same one he destroyed more than once, in recent weeks.
'Not Sleep for Days'
A source alleged "he would do meth and not sleep for days and then have outbursts, breaking things, punching walls. He was a ticking time bomb. His drug use was getting worse, and his parents wanted him out."
Nick, a friend claimed, "used to brag how he could get away with anything and took money from his parents for drugs and prostitutes."
The insider added, "He would talk about this stuff in meetings, but then stopped going because he said it was too cultish. He laughed about destroying his parents' guesthouse more than once. He was so nonchalant about it."