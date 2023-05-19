Rhode Island Councilman Caught on Cop Bodycam Passed Out and With Crack Laced With Fentanyl in His Car
A Cranston, Rhode Island, city councilman is facing pressure to resign after he was found passed out in the driver's seat of his car with a crack pipe, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Police bodycam footage captured the shocking moment that Matthew Reilly, 41, was discovered unresponsive by law enforcement on Monday.
On Monday, Cranston PD responded to a 911 call regarding Reilly passed out in his vehicle. After arriving at the scene, officers found the politician in his car.
After shaking the Republican councilman several times, he finally came to.
"You were literally choking in your sleep," the officer could be heard telling Reilly in bodycam footage. "Someone was flagging me down about it."
Reilly apologized to the officer and claimed he had "sleep apnea."
While the councilman attempted to blame his condition on sleep apnea, law enforcement alleged otherwise.
"Well, you have a crack pipe in your hands," the officer told Reilly.
After handing his identification to the officer, Reilly, an attorney, informed him that he was just came back from court.
The councilman then asked if was going to be arrested, as he insisted that there were no drugs in his vehicle.
Cranston PD said that upon searching the vehicle, crack laced with fentanyl was found in Reilly's car, as well as other drug paraphernalia.
Reilly explained he had a substance abuse problem for 13 years and claimed he had relapsed.
"It was a relapse," Reilly told the officer. "Just went through a really bad divorce recently."
After Reilly's shocking arrest, a local outlet reported details of his "really bad divorce."
According to court documents, Reilly's ex-wife alleged that the councilman had sex with clients and allegedly convinced a client to give false witness statements to police.
Reilly was also accused of medicating his two daughters at night so that he could allegedly leave them at home while he met clients for sex.
In addition to being a city councilman, Reilly was also the city's Republican chairman. The embattled councilman agreed to resign as the Republican chairman on Tuesday, as he awaited his next court date on June 15.
Reilly was charged with unlawful possession of crack cocaine/fentanyl.