Rhode Island Councilman Caught on Cop Bodycam Passed Out and With Crack Laced With Fentanyl in His Car

On Monday, Cranston PD responded to a 911 call regarding Reilly passed out in his vehicle. After arriving at the scene, officers found the politician in his car.

After shaking the Republican councilman several times, he finally came to.

"You were literally choking in your sleep," the officer could be heard telling Reilly in bodycam footage. "Someone was flagging me down about it."

Reilly apologized to the officer and claimed he had "sleep apnea."