'RHOBH' Euthanaisa Horror: Lisa Rinna, 61, Reveals Dad Died by 'Assisted Suicide' As He Was in Agony

Lisa, 61, told her husband, Harry Hamlin, 73, she found herself in a "surreal position" because she wanted to "support" what her father wanted to do.

The Bravo star pointed out: "When they set their mind to this, they're ready... But, you're going to watch your parent kill themselves, basically."

Hamlin asked his wife: "He was just so anxious to go?"

She replied: "Yes … He was in pain and he was really unhappy."