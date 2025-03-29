'RHOBH' Euthanaisa Horror: Lisa Rinna, 61, Reveals Dad Died by 'Assisted Suicide' As He Was in Agony
Lisa Rinna has revealed that her father, Frank Rinna, died by assisted suicide in 2016 after dealing with a lot of "pain" in his final days.
During a recent episode of her podcast, "Let's Not Talk About the Husband", the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum recalled how her father had been battling pneumonia for the fourth time in a year and was determined to die by suicide, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Lisa, 61, told her husband, Harry Hamlin, 73, she found herself in a "surreal position" because she wanted to "support" what her father wanted to do.
The Bravo star pointed out: "When they set their mind to this, they're ready... But, you're going to watch your parent kill themselves, basically."
Hamlin asked his wife: "He was just so anxious to go?"
She replied: "Yes … He was in pain and he was really unhappy."
The former reality TV star went on to describe how the individual who is dying has to give themselves the deadly pills.
Lisa revealed: "You can't administer it to somebody. It has to be a willful act on their part."
She also said her father was "so mad" because the pills didn't arrive on time. However, when it was finally time for him to ingest his pill cocktail, his daughter made sure the room was set up "nicely" for him.
The housewife recalled: "The light was coming in, it was, like, 2 o'clock in the afternoon, so there's a lot of real beauty behind it."
According to the daughter, the death took about 45 minutes.
She added: "They just go to sleep, by the way, so it's not anything gruesome," noting that the entire experience was "very peaceful".
Lisa told her husband, "It didn't feel awful, but it felt awful."
The former Real Housewives star's mother, Lois Rinna, died from a stroke a few years after her father had passed away.
Lisa's daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin also paid tribute to her late grandmother by sharing a series of pictures of Lois through the years.
The 20-year-old model, whom Lisa shares with Harry, wrote on Instagram: "My guardian angel for the rest of time. I love you so much my Lolo… you were and will always be much more than a grandma to me.. You were my best friend. My strength. My rock. My everything."
Amelia noted that Lois has joined her late husband.
She wrote: "And just like that.. you're back with Frank. I know they're having a party for you... and you are dancing your way through heaven… you'll never be gone… 'I did it my way..' 'Me too.'"