EXCLUSIVE: How Lindsay Lohan Has 'Written Off' Troublemaker Dad 'Forever' After his Latest Arrest

Celebrity Rehab alum Michael Lohan, 64, was busted in Texas after 42-year-old Kate Major complained to cops that he was "following" her.

A responding officer noted bruising on Major's body, and now her hubby is facing a felony charge of continuous family violence.

The tipster says Lindsay had "somewhat" mended fences with the former cocaine addict, but now she's fed up with his scandalous screwups.

Michael, who was released on a $30,000 bond, insists that he was set up by Major, mother of his sons Landon, 12, and Logan, 10. He claimed she had been "threatening" to get him "violated" on his Florida probation "for a long time."