EXCLUSIVE: How Lindsay Lohan Has 'Written Off' Troublemaker Dad 'Forever' After his Latest Arrest

Lindsay Lohan has reportedly cut ties with her dad for good following his latest arrest.

March 29 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Reformed wild child Lindsay Lohan has written off her troublemaker father after his latest arrest for allegedly roughing up his estranged wife, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The insider revealed: "This brings back horrible memories for Lindsay of growing up with this guy."

Kate Major accused Michael Lohan of domestic violence, leading to his latest arrest and a felony charge.

Celebrity Rehab alum Michael Lohan, 64, was busted in Texas after 42-year-old Kate Major complained to cops that he was "following" her.

A responding officer noted bruising on Major's body, and now her hubby is facing a felony charge of continuous family violence.

The tipster says Lindsay had "somewhat" mended fences with the former cocaine addict, but now she's fed up with his scandalous screwups.

Michael, who was released on a $30,000 bond, insists that he was set up by Major, mother of his sons Landon, 12, and Logan, 10. He claimed she had been "threatening" to get him "violated" on his Florida probation "for a long time."

Florida authorities issued a warrant for Michael's arrest, alleging he violated his probation from a previous conviction.

Authorities in the Sunshine State have since issued an arrest warrant for the alleged violation of his probation, which stems from his 2022 conviction for pocketing money to steer patients to a specific rehab facility.

The battling exes tied the knot in 2014, but Major filed for divorce in 2018 – after she was cuffed for allegedly hitting Michael with a thrown candle. However, Florida prosecutors did not file charges, citing insufficient evidence.

In 2020, Michael was arrested in New York after being accused of choking Major – but that charge was dropped. He struck a plea deal on a harassment count and was put under a two-year limited protective order.

Bader Shammas and Lindsay are focused on family life in Dubai, far from the chaos surrounding her father's legal troubles.

But sources said the Freaky Friday star, 38, has no more patience for her dad after she managed to turn her own life around.

Once a boozer and druggie, Netflix's rom-com queen is now sober and living in Dubai with her husband, financier Bader Shammas, 38, and their son, Luai, 1.

A source said: "Lindsay feels that she's matured, but her father never has.

"It gives her nightmares about her own troubled times that she wants to keep in the rearview mirror, so she has cut her dad out of the picture."

