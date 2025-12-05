RFK Jr.'s 'Mistress' Fired: Olivia Nuzzi Booted From New Job at Vanity Fair as More Shock Details of Alleged Affair With Trump Pal Emerge
Dec. 5 2025, Published 4:16 p.m. ET
Journalist Olivia Nuzzi, who recently broke down in tears while discussing her affair with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has suddenly left her new job at Vanity Fair, RadarOnline.com can report.
The now-former West Coast Editor stepped down from the magazine less than three months after she was appointed to the high-profile position.
According to the Wall Street Journal, Nuzzi and Vanity Fair have agreed to "part ways" following new revelations and allegations about her affair with RFK, Jr.
In a statement, the two parties announced they "mutually agreed, in the best interest of the magazine, to let her contract expire at the end of the year."
As Radar readers know, Nuzzi made headlines in late 2024 when she confessed she had been having an affair with then-presidential candidate RFK Jr. while covering his campaign.
At the time, Nuzzi was engaged to journalist Ryan Lizza, while RFK Jr. has been married to his third wife, Cheryl Hines, since 2014.
More to Come...This is a Developing Story