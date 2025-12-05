Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Breaking News

RFK Jr.'s 'Mistress' Fired: Olivia Nuzzi Booted From New Job at Vanity Fair as More Shock Details of Alleged Affair With Trump Pal Emerge

rfk and olivia nuzzi
Source: mega

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s alleged mistress Olivia Nuzzi has stepped away from her job with Vanity Fair.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 5 2025, Published 4:16 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Journalist Olivia Nuzzi, who recently broke down in tears while discussing her affair with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has suddenly left her new job at Vanity Fair, RadarOnline.com can report.

The now-former West Coast Editor stepped down from the magazine less than three months after she was appointed to the high-profile position.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

olivia nuzzi
Source: @olivianuzzix/Instagram

She had just accepted the position a few months ago.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Nuzzi and Vanity Fair have agreed to "part ways" following new revelations and allegations about her affair with RFK, Jr.

In a statement, the two parties announced they "mutually agreed, in the best interest of the magazine, to let her contract expire at the end of the year."

As Radar readers know, Nuzzi made headlines in late 2024 when she confessed she had been having an affair with then-presidential candidate RFK Jr. while covering his campaign.

At the time, Nuzzi was engaged to journalist Ryan Lizza, while RFK Jr. has been married to his third wife, Cheryl Hines, since 2014.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Sean Hannity and Text Messages

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Goes Inside to Reveal What's Really Going on at Fox News — as Sean Hannity Sends Text Describing Foe as a 'F---ing Lunatic' and Tucker Carlson Unloads on Trump

Photo of Matthew Perry, drugs

EXCLUSIVE: How Disgraced Doctor Who Sold Ketamine to Matthew Perry Desperately Tried to Avoid Being Busted For His Involvement in TV Icon's Overdose Death

More to Come...This is a Developing Story

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.