EXCLUSIVE: R. Kelly Child Abuse Victim Reshona Landfair Brands Justice System Racist for Repeatedly Playing Abuse Footage in Court — 'If I Were a Caucasian Girl Who Got Peed On, It Would Have Been Different'

Landfair now directly links that treatment to the way Black girls are perceived when they are sexually abused.

"If I were a Caucasian girl who got peed on, there would have been a different outcome. Everybody would have looked at things completely different," she said.

"It wouldn't have been no showing her body in a courtroom. It wouldn't have been the skits and being the mockery of the town... I'm not here to pull a race card or anything like that. I'm just speaking from my heart. And Black girls, we develop fast.

"We're a little bit curvier, we wear our hair differently, and that becomes our fault if something like this happens. For so long, ...I believed it was something I did. The entire time, nobody treated me the way I was supposed to be treated. To the public, I was a mockery. I was never a victim, so I never saw myself as a victim."

Landfair has also described the cumulative impact of seeing her abuse replayed and joked about, while institutions that should have shielded her instead amplified her exposure.

And she lives with the knowledge she did not take the stand in Kelly's 2008 trial, after years of grooming and pressure from the singer left her terrified of being blamed for sending him to prison.

From just outside the courthouse, she said, she was barred from watching news or even Kelly's televised interviews about the case, kept deliberately in the dark about proceedings that revolved around images of her.

Nearly two decades on, she said, the choices she and her parents made sit heavily alongside the choices made by prosecutors who, in her view, treated her body as legal evidence first and as a child's body second.