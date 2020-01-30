R. Kelly Blackmails Victims Into Silence By Making Them Film Child Porn Videos, Ex Claims 'Yes, I was brainwashed and yes, I was manipulated.'

R. Kelly’s ex-girlfriend just claimed the shamed singer blackmails his victims into silence by making them film child porn videos.

In a new interview with The Sun, Azriel Clary said Kelly, 53, forces his victims to take part in “incriminating” and “degrading” videos at the start of their relationship with him. He also makes some of them write out letters saying they committed a certain crime or accusing their family members of abuse. All of this he keeps as evidence, making the women afraid to speak out against him after he allegedly turns aggressive and dominant.

“And I think a lot of women are ashamed or embarrassed to come out because of stuff like that because it’ll be incriminating them,” Clary, 22, explained.

Clary said that, thankfully, Kelly doesn’t have anything too incriminating to hold over her head. The two met at one of his concerts, when Clary was just 17. They were together for five years until November 2019, when Clary watched the Surviving R. Kelly documentary and realized she had been brainwashed by him.

While she claimed the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer regularly abused her sexually, physically and mentally, she admitted she “genuinely just loved him,” and for many years did not want to leave.

“Robert has his live-in girlfriends, he has girlfriends in every city. He has flings in every city. There’s usually three main cities in every state. So three times 50 – that lets you know how many women are probably out there and that’s probably not even hitting it on the nail,” Clary said.

She was Kelly’s “main girl” for five years and slept in his bed with him every night. Still, she watched him torture his other girlfriends many times over the years, and was even made to participate in sex parties with them three to five times a day.

“For the most part he blackmails everyone. He makes everyone do very degrading stuff, whether on film or writing it down, he makes them sign it,” she claimed.

“I definitely do believe that I was very naive and very brainwashed and manipulated by him. And as much as I hate to say it, I’m woman enough and I’m grown enough to admit that yes, I was brainwashed and yes, I was manipulated,” she continued. “And yes, this man did have me wrapped around his finger. If he would have told me to jump, I would have said, ‘how high?’”

Now that Clary is out of Kelly’s life and back with her family, she hopes to save another one of his girlfriends, Joycelyn Savage, from his control. RadarOnline.com readers know the two women got into a fight outside Kelly’s hotel room on January 8. The case resulted in Savage being arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery. She pleaded not guilty and has since been released from custody on her written promise to appear in court. Clary says Savage, 24, remains loyal to Kelly.

Lawyers for Kelly have denied Clary’s allegations, accusing her of seeking to “benefit from their relationship” after telling Gayle King on air in March 2019 that he never abused her. In her talk with The Sun, Clary said she lied to King, 65, because she was scared and still brainwashed, but now she is coming forward with the truth.

The R&B star faces federal charges over his alleged underage sex cult in Chicago and New York and state charges in Illinois and Minnesota. He remains in prison without bond in Chicago. He’s denied all claims against him.

Speaking of Kelly’s decision to maintain his innocence, Clary said: “And so he just really has no choice but to fight. He’s been doing this for so long, he’s been denying this for so long. He really has no choice but to continue to fight.”