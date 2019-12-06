Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Feds Hit R. Kelly With New Charge: Claim He Made A Fake ID For Teen Aaliyah In Order To Marry Him Disgraced rapper rots behind bars awaiting trial in sick sex cult case.

Feds hit R. Kelly with another charge in his sick sex cult case, claiming that he created a fake ID for Aaliyah when she was just a teenager in order to marry him, RadarOnline.com confirmed.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Kelly has been charged with “Racketeering Act One (Bribery),” for the falsified document he allegedly created in 1994 so he could marry Aaliyah when she was only 15.

“On or about August 30, 1994, within the Northern District of Illinois, the defendant ROBERT SYLVESTER KELLY, together with others, did knowingly and intentionally cause another individual to promise and tender to a public officer and public employee property, to wit: Unites States currency, that such public officer and public employee was not authorized by law to accept, with the intent to influence the performance of an act related to the employment and function of a public officer and public employee, to wit: the creation of a fraudulent identification document for Jane Doe #1, an individual whose identity is known to the Grand Jury, in violation of Illinois Criminal Code Sections 5/33-l(a) and 5/5-1,” the document filed on December 5 in the United States District Court Eastern District of New York.

In the bombshell documentary Surviving R. Kelly, the rapper’s former tour manager revealed that he purchased a fake ID for 15-year-old Aaliyah so she could wed the “Bump N’ Grind” singer.

Demetrius Smith, the rapper’s former tour manager, said Kelly and Aaliyah got a marriage license that said she was 18. The couple tied the knot on August 31, 2004.

Smith dropped the shocking news that the disgraced rapper got teenaged Aaliyah pregnant.

“[R. Kelly] said: ‘Man, we got Aaliyah in trouble,’” he stated during a talk for Surviving R. Kelly.

“[He] mentioned to me that: ‘I think she’s pregnant.’”

“That broke my heart – I was so disappointed in him,” Demetrius said about Kelly impregnating his young girlfriend. “I really believed him when he said he wasn’t messing with Aaliyah because I questioned him. I was lost for words.”

Smith previously confessed that he procured the fake ID.

“I’m not proud of that – I had papers forged for them because Aaliyah was underage. [We] got the marriage license and we were in a hotel in Maywood, Illinois,” he said.

Smith admitted he regretted doing the rapper’s dirty work. “Aaliyah looked worried, scared,” he recalled. “Worried and scared. I wanted so much to grab Aaliyah and talk to her. I wanted so much to talk to her because she gave me a look like she wanted me to talk to her.”

“I feel like I failed them, both of them,” Smith continued. “I knew that it had changed the course of everything.”

As Radar readers know, Kelly is stuck behind bars in Chicago, as he awaits trial after pleading not guilty to federal charges against him in both there and in New York, where he is accused of a racketeering scheme to sexually abuse girls.

Judges agreed with prosecutors that freeing him from jail would create a risk of him fleeing or tampering with witnesses. His court date is scheduled for 2020.