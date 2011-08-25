Aaliyah’s Rise To Fame

Photo Credit: Getty Images

8. Aaliyah and Damon Dash at the party at Roseland Ballroom following the world premiere of the 20th Century Fox film ‘Planet of the Apes’ at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York City on July 23, 2001. Aaliyah was engaged to co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records Damon Dash at the time of her death and had plans to marry him after the premiere of “The Matrix.”

Aaliyah and Damon Dash at the party at Roseland Ballroom following the world premiere of the 20th Century Fox film 'Planet of the Apes' at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York City on July 23, 2001. Aaliyah was engaged to co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records Damon Dash at the time of her death and had plans to marry him after the premiere of "The Matrix."