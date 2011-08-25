Aaliyah’s Rise To Fame

1. Aaliyah shows her award for Best Female Video From a Film backstage at the MTV Video Music Awards 2000 at Radio City Music Hall on January 1, 2000.
Photo Credit: Getty Images
2. Aaliyah and Jennifer Love Hewitt attend the 1996 MTV’s Rock n’ Jock Basketball game on September 18, 1996.
Photo Credit: Getty Images
3. Destiny’s Child and Aaliyah backstage at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards on June 2, 2001.
Photo Credit: Getty Images
4. Aaliyah early in her career on January 1, 1995.
Photo Credit: Getty Images
5. Aaliyah in concert on August 1, 1997.
Photo Credit: Getty Images
6. In 2000, Aaliyah appeared in her first major film, Romeo Must Die, opposite Jet Li. She contributed to the film’s soundtrack, which spawned the single “Try Again”.
Photo Credit: Getty Images
7. Aaliyah, Nas and Missy Elliott on Apr 6, 1999. Aaliyah worked with record producers Timbaland and Missy Elliott for her second album, “One in a Million.” The album sold 3.7 million copies in the United States and over eight million copies worldwide.
Photo Credit: Getty Images
8. Aaliyah and Damon Dash at the party at Roseland Ballroom following the world premiere of the 20th Century Fox film ‘Planet of the Apes’ at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York City on July 23, 2001. Aaliyah was engaged to co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records Damon Dash at the time of her death and had plans to marry him after the premiere of “The Matrix.”
Photo Credit: Getty Images
9. A horse-drawn carriage carries R&B singer Aaliyah’s coffin towards St. Ignatius Loyola Church August 31, 2001 during her funeral in New York City. The 22-year-old singer died August 25 in a plane crash in the Bahamas.
Photo Credit: Getty Images
10. Destiny’s Child performs at The 7th Annual Soul Train Lady Of Soul Awards on August 28, 2001, and dedicates the song ‘Emotion’ to Aaliyah after her tragic death in a plan crash.
Photo Credit: Everett Collection
11. Aaliyah’s second and final film, “Queen of the Damned,” was released in February 2002.
