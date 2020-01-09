R. Kelly’s Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage Arrested After Fight With Rapper’s Ex Azriel Clary was moving her things out of Trump Tower when the nasty feud occurred.

Things couldn’t be any worse for R.Kelly.

Yesterday, on January 8, the singer celebrated his birthday in jail amid his sexual assault case, but while he sat behind bars, his beau and former beau were in a brawl!

Azriel Clary, who stood beside the “I Believe I Can Fly” hitmaker, 53, during his trial and the aftermath of Surviving R.Kelly, recently moved out of the Trump Tower Condo where she and the singer’s other girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage, were staying. But when she returned to collect some of her belongings, she ran into Savage, 24, and accused her of forcing her into sex with her when she was a minor. Not surprisingly, the accusation triggered a nasty altercation.

Clary, 22, took to Instagram Live to document their encounter but only sounds of the quarrel were heard as the camera wasn’t focused on the girls once the fight broke out.

Following the altercation, Clary vented on Instagram, begging those around her to call the police. In the video, she dropped some bombshell information for her followers.

“The skeletons is coming out. Period,” she said. “You know what? Rob has been lying to all of y’all, and that’s the sad part about it … He been lying to all . . . And he had people like me lying for him.”

“That’s why we never watched the documentary. So we got on Gayle King a** stupid as can be,” she continued, referring to she and Savage’s interview on CBS This Morning, where they defended their relationship with the star.

Clary later shared a recording where she is heard telling cops that Savage entered the hotel with a “handler” before physically attacking her. She also requested to press charges against her and shared that she will be leaving Kelly as well.

Savage initially fled the scene, but eventually turned herself in and was arrested for domestic battery. She faces a year in prison if convicted.

“Joycelyn is sadly in jail for assault,” Clary tweeted after Savage’s arrest. “I thank everyone for sending me lots of love and prayers. You all will know everything sooner than later.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Kelly was arrested after federal sex crime charges including child pornography, enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and is now detained in a Chicago prison as he awaits trial.

Since his arrest, the singer has also been charged with two underage crimes in Minnesota as well as a bribery charge for allegedly creating a fake ID for late singer Aaliyah so that she could marry him while she was still a minor.