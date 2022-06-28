‘I Was Very Vulnerable’: R. Kelly’s Victim, Who Was Only 17, Told Feds Singer Refused To Destroy Explicit Tapes He Created

Another victim named Jerhonda — who was 16 when Kelly abused her — broke down when testifying. She said Kelly slapped her after accusing her of lying.

Her journal entry noted, “I went to [Kelly’s] house and Rob called me a silly, a silly b----. [Kelly] slapped me three times. He said if I lie to him again it’s not going to be an open hand next time. He spit in my face and in my mouth. And he slapped me in my face again for the fourth time. He choked me during an argument. I had sex with him. I had oral sex with him. And I became fed up with him and went home and confessed [to my mother].