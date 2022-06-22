You Can’t Handle The Truth! R. Kelly’s Alleged Victim's Polygraph Test Results To Be Used In Court
Chicago prosecutors have revealed their plan to use polygraph test results as evidence to prove R. Kelly paid hundreds of thousands to conceal the existence of explicit films he created with underage women.
The disgraced singer will appear for his second trial in two years. The first went down in New York and ended with Kelly being found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering. His sentencing in that case is scheduled for later this month. Prosecutors have demanded the judge throw the book at Kelly by sentencing him to 25 years in prison.
Kelly has requested a soft 10-year term. After a decision is made in the case the singer will then be transported over to Illinois where he will go before another panel of his peers in August.
In court documents, The feds accused Kelly of possessing child pornography, enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice charges. He also stands accused of paying off witnesses and victims in his 2008 criminal trial — where he walked free after a jury found him not guilty on all counts.
Kelly was charged in 2002 after an explicit video leaked of him with an underage girl. The girl did not cooperate with authorities at the time. Kelly allegedly paid for her and her family to leave the country to make them unavailable to investigators.
In the new case, prosecutors claimed Kelly stated the singer and his former business manager worked with others to “conceal and cover up the existence of multiple videos depicting Kelly engaged in sexual contact and sexual acts with minors.”
In 2001, Kelly and his team learned that four videos from his collection of child pornography were missing. The two allegedly agreed to pay hundreds of thousands to an alleged victim in exchange for the return of the tapes.
The alleged victim had taken videos of her having sex with another minor. After making the payment, Kelly forced the woman to take a polygraph test to confirm she did not have copies of the tape.
In newly filed court documents, prosecutors demand the results of a polygraph test that R. Kelly and his team had an alleged victim take be shown to the jury.
“At trial, the government will present evidence about polygraph examinations that were administered for multiple witnesses who were involved in the recovery of videotapes produced by Kelly containing child pornography,” the motion reads. The polygraph examiners who administered the test will also be called to testify in court.
“The documentary evidence, which is described further below, is relevant to the charged conspiracy,” the motion read.
Further, the government revealed the alleged victim and her family members are set to take the stand in court.