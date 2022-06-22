You Can’t Handle The Truth! R. Kelly’s Alleged Victim's Polygraph Test Results To Be Used In Court

Chicago prosecutors have revealed their plan to use polygraph test results as evidence to prove R. Kelly paid hundreds of thousands to conceal the existence of explicit films he created with underage women.

The disgraced singer will appear for his second trial in two years. The first went down in New York and ended with Kelly being found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering. His sentencing in that case is scheduled for later this month. Prosecutors have demanded the judge throw the book at Kelly by sentencing him to 25 years in prison.