‘Long-Term Abuse’: R. Kelly’s Alleged Victim’s Mom To Take The Stand In Chicago Trial
The mother of one of R. Kelly’s alleged victims has agreed to testify in court to describe the alleged abuse the disgraced singer inflicted on her daughter.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, prosecutors in Illinois are making moves ahead of Kelly’s criminal trial scheduled for August. The government wants certain evidence or testimony blocked from the jury.
Last year, Kelly was convicted of sex trafficking and racketeering by a New York jury. Now, he has to face another panel of his peers in Chicago on separate charges brought in 2019.
Federal agents took Kelly into custody after a 13-count indictment which included child pornography, enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice charges. In court docs, the government said Kelly paid off witnesses and victims who were involved in his 2008 trial over similar accusations.
R. Kelly Forced His Alleged Victims To Film Explicit Videos With His ‘Nephew,' Prosecutors Claim
Kelly was also accused of sexually abusing an underage male victim in the case. They claim he met a 17-year-old boy who was working at a Chicago McDonald’s in 2006. The singer allegedly promised to help his music career but then the relationship turned sexual.
The underage boy then introduced Kelly to a 17-year-old friend with who Kelly allegedly made have sexual relations with women — while he filmed.
Kelly has denied all allegations of wrongdoing or that he abused a male minor. He will make his case this summer during trial.
In their motion seeking to block certain topics from the trial, prosecutors demand the names of certain victim-witnesses. Specifically, they want the 6 victims named in the indictment to only be called by their first name in court.
Alleged Victim Featured In R. Kelly’s Original 2002 Explicit Tape Filed For Bankruptcy After His Recent Arrest
Prosecutors said the victims will testify on highly sensitive matters regarding “illegal sexual conduct” that Kelly had with them while they were between the ages of 13 and 17.
The government said they want to prevent the witnesses from being harassed. Further, they said one alleged victim’s mother will be testifying in court.
R. Kelly Reveals Shocking Message From Alleged Victim’s Mother To Her Daughter Joking About Singer’s Age
They said she will tell the jury about Kelly’s “long-term abuse of” her child. The government wants the last name of the mother also kept secret.
A judge has yet to rule.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, prosecutors in New York asked a judge to sentence Kelly to 25 years in prison. He has asked for a soft 10-year term. A decision will be made later this month.