R. Kelly Promised 17-Year-Old McDonald’s Worker ‘Cuddles’ That Turned Into Him Filming Explicit Tape, Prosecutors Claim

Stephanie told investigators, “[Kelly] would be very specific in how he wanted me to be. He would put me in positions that he wanted me to be in. He would tell me that he wanted me — he’d tell me to get undressed and then he would position my body in a way and he would then say, all right, I’m going to go and when I come back I want you to be just like this,” she said. “So I would just be completely naked with my b--- in the air and just like waiting there for him to come have his way … Sometimes hours.”

She told the feds if Kelly found her not in the right position when he returned he would become “disappointed and angry.” She said Kelly also took her to his townhouse and directed her to participate in his creation of child pornography, videotaping her naked and as he engaged in sexual activity with her.”