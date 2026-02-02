EXCLUSIVE: R. Kelly's 'Jane Doe' Child Abuse Victim Reshona Landfair Reveals She Was a Virgin When Rapper Filmed Himself Horrifically Molesting Her When She Was 14

Across her searing autobiography – titled Who's Watching Shorty? Reclaiming Myself from the Shame of R. Kelly's Abuse, which is out Tuesday, February 3 – Landfair revisits the night of the tape in painful detail.

She writes by the time the camera was rolling, she was a confused teenager with her "mind soupy" from champagne Kelly kept pressing on her, still emotionally and physically a child and still a virgin.

She said reality was never acknowledged in the years when bootleg copies of the tape were sold on street corners and used as punchlines.

To the world, she was "the R. Kelly girl." To herself, she said, she was a terrified minor who had just had her first sexual experience recorded and passed around for strangers' consumption.

Landfair traces how Kelly's control intensified around that period.

She recalled secret calls and constant reinforcement their bond was special and consensual, even as she was pushed into acts she did not understand.

Behind the scenes, she said, punishments could be brutal, with the singer recording himself hitting her hard enough to draw blood.

All the while, the tape of his abuse – footage of a 14-year-old virgin, as she emphasizes – circulated in courts.