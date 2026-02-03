EXCLUSIVE: Fresh R. Kelly Abuse Horror — Rapper Groomed Video Victim Reshona Landfair From the Age of 12… And Insisted She Called Him 'Daddy'

RadarOnline.com can reveal abuse survivor Reshona Landfair is now 42 and speaking publicly under her own name for the first time in a new memoir, Who's Watching Shorty? Reclaiming Myself from the Shame of R. Kelly's Abuse, out Tuesday, February 3.

One of R. Kelly 's most high-profile grooming victims has revealed the rapper got his claws into her from the age of 12, while demanding she call him "Daddy" and turning her into "a s-- slave" whose name and life were consumed by his abuse for more than a decade.

Former child rapper Landfair was once anonymized as Jane Doe in Kelly's infamous child p--- s-- tape, but is demanding recognition as a woman and victim rather than a punchline in Kelly's sordid s-- case.

Landfair, who was 14 when the video at the center of Kelly's first child pornography case was filmed, alleges the singer methodically groomed her after entering her Chicago family's orbit through her aunt, R&B artist Sparkle, and gradually escalated to a regime of control, secrecy, and violence.

She claimed he insisted she address him as "Daddy" in private, then built an all-encompassing power over her movements, social contacts, and career – often keeping her in cramped offices or studio spaces where she slept on makeshift beds and was required to seek permission to eat or use the bathroom.

"He was always 'Daddy,'" Landfair writes. "Robert knowingly victimized me as a child. I was brainwashed by Robert and a s-- slave. Robert made me suicidal as a young adult. It is awful being me. I gave up my family for him. Nothing else mattered back then. And I still don't know why … by the time I was 16, 17 years of age, the only thing that mattered was him. I was manipulated, and independence didn't seem like an option. Robert shattered me."