Daddy Issues! Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillippe Cringes Over Comparisons Between Famous Dad Ryan and Her 'Lookalike' Boyfriend
Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe has reacted with dismay after her new boyfriend was compared to her lookalike actor dad Ryan.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, 25, took to TikTok alongside Dakota Brubaker to display their bemusement, after the young couple's physical likeness to her parents was pointed out by a fan, who wrote a comment: "Close enough. Welcome back Reese and Ryan."
Like Mother, Like Daughter
The video showed Ana with her mouth wide open, repeatedly mouthing "no" and shaking her head in disgust as boyfriend Brubaker came into view wearing a black turtleneck and glasses – similar to Ryan’s character, Sebastian Valmont, in the 1999 thriller Cruel Intentions.
Ava wrote in a caption: "You guys," followed by "whaaaaattt."
However, she had fun with the comparison, pairing the video with The Verve's 1997 track Bittersweet Symphony, which notably played at the end of the Roger Kumble-directed film starring her parents.
"Now I can't unsee it," one person commented
"I thought the same," another chimed in, as a third added: "I'm sorry but this is hilarious."
Loved-Up Couple
Ava confirmed her romance with Brubaker with a PDA photo shared via Instagram in December 2024.
The snap showed the couple cozied up in a photo booth as the musician kissed her on the cheek.
Meanwhile, now-exes Ryan, 50, and Witherspoon, 49, met in 1997 at the Legally Blonde star's 21st birthday party before acting alongside each other in Cruel Intentions.
They tied the knot in June 1999, welcoming Ava in September 1999 and son Deacon Phillippe, now 21, in 2003.
Daddy Troubles
The former couple split in 2008 but have maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship.
The Morning Show star is also the mother to 12-year-old son Tennessee, whom she shares with her second ex-husband, Jim Toth.
As for Ryan, he shares 13-year-old daughter Kai with Alexis Knapp.
RadarOnline.com has revealed how Ryan's relationship with Ava hasn't always been plane sailing.
Their father and daughter bond was reportedly soured after Ryan's ex-girlfriend Elsie Hewitt accused him of throwing her down a flight of stairs and sued him for domestic assault in 2017 – accusations he vehemently denied.
While Ryan denounced the allegations, Ava was said to view her father in a different light following the lawsuit.
A source said: "Ava shut him out after he settled the claims out of court.
"She started to see him differently – he wasn't this kind of hero who worshipped her anymore."
Ava's personal relationships were also said to be a major factor in her distancing herself from Phillippe.
A source added: "Ava has girlfriends who've gone through terrible situations, some even worse, and she's seen how much it can break someone.
"She has zero tolerance for it, and Ryan did very little to change her mind."