Revealed: How Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava and Her Actor Dad Ryan Phillippe are 'Estranged and Locked in Bitter Feud'
Reese Witherspoon's daughter, Ava, wants nothing to do with her famous father, Ryan Phillippe, these days as the pair are said to be locked in a feud.
The 25-year-old is believed to be "estranged from her dad out of choice," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to Mail Online, Ava has not seen actor Ryan in two years.
A source claimed: "She has no contact with him and rarely mentions him. Ryan hasn't been a present father figure in her life for years."
However, the Cruel Intentions star has claimed he is close with Ava, even revealing he hopped on a helicopter from a film set in order to attend her birth.
In 2014, he recalled on X: "With my stomach in knots, exhausted & dirty, covered in syrupy fake blood & shards of candy glass the helicopter found the pad and I was taken to an area to sterilize myself.
"I made it to my then wife's bedside w/ two hours to spare before my baby girl first entered the world. Fifteen years ago I learned what love truly is."
Despite this story Witherspoon previously revealed how Ryan wasn't exactly by her side in her early months following Ava's arrival to the world.
"I did not have a lot of support with my first baby and I learned really early, like, this is not going to work,' the Oscar winning actress said on the We Are Supported By podcast in 2021.
She continued: "I tried to muscle through for five months with Ava, just not sleeping and I became delirious. I was lucky enough to have money saved and I didn't have to work, but it's just not a one-person job. I would even say it's not a two-person job."
After Witherspoon, 49, and Ryan, 50 – who tied the knot in 1999 – announced they were parting ways in 2006, the Shooter actor gave Ava credit for helping him through his dark days. .
"As difficult as it is, my daughter has been the inspiration," the movie star explained during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2007.
He continued: "She is beyond, in terms of conscientiousness and maturity, and she has gotten me through this. I know it sounds pathetic – I'm a 32-year-old guy, but my seven-year-old daughter is getting me through the toughest time in my life, and that's beautiful too."
In 2017, however, Ryan's ex-girlfriend Elsie Hewitt accused him of assault in a $1million lawsuit.
The former Playboy model claimed Ryan came to her Los Angeles house and threw her down the stairs before "kicking and striking" her. She also accused him of using drugs and alcohol, which led to mood swings and extreme anger.
Ryan quickly denied the allegations, as the two settled out of court in 2019, days before the trial was set to kick off. The lawsuit is said to have had an immense impact on Ava, who has been all about body positivity and LGBTQ+ rights.
The source said: "Things really soured in 2018 around the time he was accused of abuse by his ex. Her issue with Ryan is his treatment of women which she finds appalling."
"Ava doesn't follow Ryan on social media any more, and she has no interest in the relationship he shares with her brother," the insider added.
Witherspoon and Ryan also share 21-year-old son Deacon – their youngest child also happens to be an actor.
Despite Ava being interested in having a relationship with Ryan, it is said she has found a "father figure" in her mom's second husband, Jim Toth. Witherspoon and Toth tied the knot in 2011 before splitting in 2023.