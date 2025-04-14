Revealed: How Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava and Her Actor Dad Ryan Phillippe are 'Estranged and Locked in Bitter Feud'

"I did not have a lot of support with my first baby and I learned really early, like, this is not going to work,' the Oscar winning actress said on the We Are Supported By podcast in 2021.

She continued: "I tried to muscle through for five months with Ava, just not sleeping and I became delirious. I was lucky enough to have money saved and I didn't have to work, but it's just not a one-person job. I would even say it's not a two-person job."

After Witherspoon, 49, and Ryan, 50 – who tied the knot in 1999 – announced they were parting ways in 2006, the Shooter actor gave Ava credit for helping him through his dark days. .