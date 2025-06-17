R. Kelly Rushed to Hospital After 'Overdose In Prison Caused By Staff Members' — Disgraced Rapper Was Suffering 'Inability to Walk and Unconsciousness'

According to the jailed musician's attorney, Beau Brindley, the 58-year-old was given his medication by prison staff on the evening of June 12 – just two days after he was put into solitary confinement and locked up with anxiety medication.

Brindley claimed: "Late that night, he began to suffer dizziness, inability to walk, and unconsciousness. He was rushed to an outside hospital where it was determined that Mr. Kelly was given an overdose of his medication."

After being examined at the hospital, Kelly claimed his legs were swollen, which he believed at the time was due to blood clots – which he had suffered with in the past.

Brindley claimed: "He was scanned for blood clots earlier this year and was told by the BOP that he no longer would be given blood thinners. But, the question of whether he had blood clots was left unanswered."

After blood clots were discovered in both of the disgraced star's legs and lungs, he was ordered to remain in the hospital for 7 days.

Kelly's lawyer also claimed in the filing: "Within an hour of the diagnosis, armed officers removed Mr. Kelly from the hospital. He was denied surgery that medical professionals deemed necessary."