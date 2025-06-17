Your tip
R. Kelly Rushed to Hospital After 'Overdose In Prison Caused By Staff Members' — Disgraced Rapper Was Suffering 'Inability to Walk and Unconsciousness'

Photo of R. Kelly
Source: MEGA

After blood clots were discovered in both of the disgraced star's legs and lungs, he was ordered to remain in the hospital for 7 days.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 17 2025, Published 10:02 a.m. ET

R. Kelly has been rushed to the hospital after suffering an "overdose in prison."

The disgraced rapper's attorney claimed in a new filing the medications were provided to him by the staff members at the facility before he suffered the medical emergency, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Medical Emergency

r kelly new lawsuit from six victims unpaid million judgment
Source: MEGA

After being examined at the hospital, Kelly claimed his legs were swollen, which he believed was due to blood clots.

According to the jailed musician's attorney, Beau Brindley, the 58-year-old was given his medication by prison staff on the evening of June 12 – just two days after he was put into solitary confinement and locked up with anxiety medication.

Brindley claimed: "Late that night, he began to suffer dizziness, inability to walk, and unconsciousness. He was rushed to an outside hospital where it was determined that Mr. Kelly was given an overdose of his medication."

After being examined at the hospital, Kelly claimed his legs were swollen, which he believed at the time was due to blood clots – which he had suffered with in the past.

Brindley claimed: "He was scanned for blood clots earlier this year and was told by the BOP that he no longer would be given blood thinners. But, the question of whether he had blood clots was left unanswered."

After blood clots were discovered in both of the disgraced star's legs and lungs, he was ordered to remain in the hospital for 7 days.

Kelly's lawyer also claimed in the filing: "Within an hour of the diagnosis, armed officers removed Mr. Kelly from the hospital. He was denied surgery that medical professionals deemed necessary."

Locked Up

Photo of R. Kelly
Source: MEGA

R. Kelly attempted to be released from prison and finish his sentence at home.

The disgraced rapper is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence in a North Carolina jail for racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

His legal team claimed Kelly was thrown into solitary confinement after filing an emergency motion just last week – in which his team claimed three Bureau of Prisons officials allegedly created a plot to have him killed by another inmate.

As previously reported by RadarOnline.com, Kelly's defense provided a sworn declaration from a terminally ill inmate named Mikeal Glenn Stine, who claimed he was offered freedom in his final days on earth by officials in exchange for Kelly's murder behind bars.

According to the fellow jailed criminal Stine, three officials claimed he wouldn't be charged with the disgraced star's murder because the evidence would be mishandled.

'He Is Unapologetic'

r kelly new lawsuit from six victims unpaid million judgment
Source: MEGA

Just days after he was rushed to the hospital, federal prosecutors blasted the singer’s attempt to be released from prison.

Just days after he was rushed to the hospital, federal prosecutors blasted the singer's request to be released from prison and to serve the remainder of his sentence at his home.

According to court docs filed on June 16, prosecutors wrote: "Robert Kelly is a prolific child molester. He is unapologetic about it. Kelly has never taken responsibility for his years of sexually abusing children, and he probably never will."

The docs added: "And underscoring the deeply unserious and theatrical nature of Kelly’s request is that Kelly has not filed [this request in his New York case], where that court imposed a 30-year sentence of imprisonment upon Kelly."

Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison for a case filed in New York, as well as another 20 years for a case filed in Illinois.

