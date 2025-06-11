Your tip
Sex Beast R Kelly Launches Bid for Freedom — Claiming Government Have Launched Plot to Have Inmate Slaughter Him Behind Bars

Photo of R. Kelly
Source: MEGA

R. Kelly and his legal team claim someone is trying to murder him behind bars.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 11 2025, Published 1:50 p.m. ET

R. Kelly's life is in danger behind bars, and he needs to be released immediately, at least that is what his legal team is claiming, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The disgraced singer's defense filed an emergency motion seeking his release from federal custody to home detention, and accused the government of trying to solicit a fellow inmate to murder him.

R. Kelly's Life Is On The Line?

r kelly new lawsuit from six victims unpaid million judgment
Source: MEGA

R. Kelly needs to be released from prison immediately or someone will kill him, his legal team is claiming.

In the documents filed on Tuesday, June 10, Kelly's team claimed they have evidence that their client won't survive much longer at the federal penitentiary in North Carolina, where he is serving a 30-year sentence after being convicted of child sexual abuse.

The Ignition hitmaker's defense provided a sworn declaration from Mikeal Glenn Stine, a terminally ill inmate, who claimed that officials offered him freedom in his final days on this earth in exchange for Kelly’s murder.

According to the criminal, a leader of the Aryan Brotherhood, he was told Kelly and his team were planning to expose vital, damaging information, as the filing alleges that officials violated attorney-client privilege by intercepting personal correspondence.

Stine claimed that while he would be charged with the entertainer's murder, he would not be charged because the evidence would be fumbled.

r kelly new lawsuit from six victims unpaid million judgment
Source: MEGA

The disgraced singer is rotting behind bars on a 30-year sentence.

Stine was ready to follow through on the officials' alleged asked, but he changed his mind and instead told Kelly, real name Robert Sylvester Kelly, all about the plan. Officials are also said to have reached out to another member of the Aryan Brotherhood and directed them to not only kill Kill, but Stine as well, according to the filing.

The filing reads: "The threat to Mr. Kelly’s life continues each day that no action is taken. More A.B. members are accumulating at his facility. More than one has already been approached about carrying out his murder.

"One of them will surely do what Mr. Stine has not, thereby burying the truth about what happened in this case along with Robert Kelly."

Kelly's Team Wants Him Out Of Prison

prison workers illegally leaked r kelly private emails phone logs
Source: MEGA

His legal team accused officials of trying to get an inmate to murder Kelly.

Kelly's lawyer, Beau B. Brindley, wants him sent to home detention on a temporary furlough. The I Believe I Can Fly singer's team have been doing all they can to have their client released.

A judge previously booted their claims that evidence presented during Kelly's trial was inadequate and that the judge made improper rulings.

The chaos did not stop following his conviction; six of his victims filed a lawsuit claiming that Kelly failed to pay a $10.3million judgment against him, and his daughter Buku Abi also accused him of sexual abuse.

She 'Waited Too Long'

sean diddy combs defended by r kelly federal conspiracy
Source: MEGA

Kelly's daughter recently accused him of sexual abuse.

In the documentary, R. Kelly's Karma: A Daughter's Journey, the 27-year-old claimed the abuse took place in Illinois in the early 2000s when she was 8 or 9 years old.

"I just remember waking up to him touching me. And I didn't know what to do, so I just kind of laid there, and I pretended to be asleep," she claimed in the doc.

After finally telling her mom, the two filed a complaint to the police as "Jane Doe," but she was told they couldn't prosecute Kelly because she "waited too long."

"At that point in my life, I felt like I said something for nothing," she said.

Buki added: "After I told my mom, I didn't go over there anymore; my brother (Robert) and sister (Jaah), we didn't go over there anymore. And even up until now, I struggle with it a lot."

