Sex Beast R Kelly Launches Bid for Freedom — Claiming Government Have Launched Plot to Have Inmate Slaughter Him Behind Bars

The disgraced singer's defense filed an emergency motion seeking his release from federal custody to home detention, and accused the government of trying to solicit a fellow inmate to murder him.

In the documents filed on Tuesday, June 10, Kelly's team claimed they have evidence that their client won't survive much longer at the federal penitentiary in North Carolina, where he is serving a 30-year sentence after being convicted of child sexual abuse.

The Ignition hitmaker's defense provided a sworn declaration from Mikeal Glenn Stine, a terminally ill inmate, who claimed that officials offered him freedom in his final days on this earth in exchange for Kelly’s murder.

According to the criminal, a leader of the Aryan Brotherhood, he was told Kelly and his team were planning to expose vital, damaging information, as the filing alleges that officials violated attorney-client privilege by intercepting personal correspondence.

Stine claimed that while he would be charged with the entertainer's murder, he would not be charged because the evidence would be fumbled.