R. Kelly Faces New Lawsuit From Six Victims Over His Unpaid $10MILLION Judgment — Still Owing $9.9M After Almost 2 Years

The judgment against Kelly was issued in August 2023, following the victims' appearance in the Lifetime docuseries, Surviving R. Kelly, where they shared their harrowing experiences with the I Believe I Can Fly singer.

Kelly's victims have accused Kelly of disrupting a screening of the documentary in 2018 and are now pursuing legal action not only against him but also his former record label, Universal Music, in an effort to recoup the outstanding amount.

They alleged the defendants waged a campaign, starting back in May 2018, to intimidate the women, A&E/Lifetime and the producers to stop screening the docuseries. When those efforts, including legal threats, failed, they claimed Kelly's camp called producers on the night of the NYC screening and said someone was "going to shoot up the place."

Despite the judgment, Kelly denied any knowledge of the case and has contested his liability.