R. Kelly Faces New Lawsuit From Six Victims Over His Unpaid $10MILLION Judgment — Still Owing $9.9M After Almost 2 Years
Six of R. Kelly's victims have filed a new lawsuit claiming that the singer has failed to pay a $10.3million judgment against him.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Lizette Martinez, Lisa Van Allen, Kelly Rogers, Faith Rogers, Roderick Gartrell, and Gem Pratts claimed they have only received a fraction of the amount owed to them, with the disgraced rapper still owing over $9.9million.
The judgment against Kelly was issued in August 2023, following the victims' appearance in the Lifetime docuseries, Surviving R. Kelly, where they shared their harrowing experiences with the I Believe I Can Fly singer.
Kelly's victims have accused Kelly of disrupting a screening of the documentary in 2018 and are now pursuing legal action not only against him but also his former record label, Universal Music, in an effort to recoup the outstanding amount.
They alleged the defendants waged a campaign, starting back in May 2018, to intimidate the women, A&E/Lifetime and the producers to stop screening the docuseries. When those efforts, including legal threats, failed, they claimed Kelly's camp called producers on the night of the NYC screening and said someone was "going to shoot up the place."
Despite the judgment, Kelly denied any knowledge of the case and has contested his liability.
In a motion to the court, Kelly's lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, wrote: "Any potential juror who has watched any portion of this docuseries must be disqualified for cause, irrespective of whether he/she believes he/she can be fair, where too great a risk exists that such a juror would base his/her verdict on matters not introduced into evidence in the courtroom."
Surviving R. Kelly first aired in January 2019, and a second season premiered a year later. The show featured several alleged victims over the span of decades speaking for the first time. Many said Kelly started grooming them at a young age and then proceeded to harm them.
The docuseries also focused a great deal on Kelly's 2008 criminal case, which centered around an explicit tape. The family members of the girl allegedly featured in the video spoke out in the docuseries.
R. Kelly's current lawyer told TMZ the default judgment had been entered against the rapper before she joined his legal team. She also revealed his appeal to the judgment is pending.
Kelly, who is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence on separate federal sex crime charges, faces mounting pressure from the victims seeking justice and compensation for the suffering they endured.