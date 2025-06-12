EXCLUSIVE: Camilla 'Crippled and on Last Legs' — And How Queen Is Spending Fortune in Taxpayers' Cash To Keep Herself Out Of Wheelchair

She splashes fortunes on specialist footwear crafted at up to $1,000 a pair for women who suffer from bunion deformities that cause foot joints to jut out.

Her latest ailment comes after it was revealed the booze-loving duchess secretly underwent a cutting-edge liver operation to save her pickled innards and her life.

A source said: "Camilla really is on her last legs – literally.

"Along with all her other health issues, she can now hardly walk.

"She gets these Sole Bliss shoes made by a company in London shipped into the palace by the truckload as she is trying to cover up her feet deformities on royal engagements.

"She has the shoes hand-tooled to cover up the bony looking growths on the sides of her feet and totters around in them trying to pretend like there’s nothing wrong.

"But sooner or later she could be headed for a wheelchair – if she lives much longer.

"Her spending on medics and specialists is through the roof as she's too vain to admit she needs a wheelchair."