EXCLUSIVE: Camilla 'Crippled and on Last Legs' — And How Queen Is Spending Fortune in Taxpayers' Cash To Keep Herself Out Of Wheelchair
Crocked Queen Camilla is on her last legs – and charging British taxpayers a fortune to keep her out of a wheelchair, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The doomed monarch, 77, has spent thousands of pounds on posh hand-made shoes that keep her steady as she’s lost her battle with a painful foot condition that can leave sufferers in wheelchairs, palace flunkies tell us.
Huge Spend
She splashes fortunes on specialist footwear crafted at up to $1,000 a pair for women who suffer from bunion deformities that cause foot joints to jut out.
Her latest ailment comes after it was revealed the booze-loving duchess secretly underwent a cutting-edge liver operation to save her pickled innards and her life.
A source said: "Camilla really is on her last legs – literally.
"Along with all her other health issues, she can now hardly walk.
"She gets these Sole Bliss shoes made by a company in London shipped into the palace by the truckload as she is trying to cover up her feet deformities on royal engagements.
"She has the shoes hand-tooled to cover up the bony looking growths on the sides of her feet and totters around in them trying to pretend like there’s nothing wrong.
"But sooner or later she could be headed for a wheelchair – if she lives much longer.
"Her spending on medics and specialists is through the roof as she's too vain to admit she needs a wheelchair."
Doctors' Warnings
Medics warn women of Camilla’s age against painful surgery to remove bunions as it can take months to heal and leave elderly patients in agony.
Camilla is also breaking under the strain of her husband King Charles, 76, battling cancer.
She's fallen under the weather recently as she fights the stress, palace sources say.
She has also hidden has hid a string of health issues including a pickled liver, ruined by her decades of boozing.
Camilla secretly went under the knife around seven years ago after abandoning a trip to Australia, leaving the then-Prince Charles to continue a week-long tour alone.
Secret Fight
She received a brutal diagnosis about the state of her insides at a private psychiatric hospital where she's had a complete physical exam along with mental treatment while drying out.
According to insiders, the queen broke down when doctors handed down her death sentence – telling her she had only nine months to live.
Miraculously, her surgery worked,
But insiders now say the biggest strain on her is appearing disabled in public – something Queen Elizabeth II always avoided, save for needing a cane to walk.
Charles' cancer was discovered after he went in for a routine op to sort an enlarged prostate, and he is yet to disclose to the public what form of the disease he is fighting.
The brutal side-effects of his chemotherapy treatment recently forced him to cancel a royal engagement, and insiders sat he is now resigning himself to the "end being near" – with his son Prince William waiting in the wings to take the throne when he dies.