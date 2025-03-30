Marked for Death? Psychiatrist Suing Dr. Dre for Harassment Claims He Has to Wear Bulletproof Vest Amid Bitter Legal Battle — 'Fear of Being Shot'
Dr. Dre is being sued for $10 million in an ongoing civil harassment case where a psychiatrist accused the rapper of threatening him.
According to court documents obtained and reviewed by RadarOnline.com, Dr. Charles J. Sophy shared a number of alleged texts between him and Dre with the Los Angeles Superior Court.
One alleged text from Dre to Charles read: "Hey doc, of whatever the f--- you're pretending to be. Just know this. I'm not going anywhere until you explain to me why you tried to talk [redacted] into saying negative things about me to the media. You're a piece of s---!!!"
Another message read: "(Redacted) told me something disturbing. You're going to have to pay for that."
Dr. Sophy also claimed the music mogul falsely accused him of encouraging a third party to "trash him" publicly.
The psychiatrist's lawyer told the judge: "Given (Dre's) status as a powerful and influential Hollywood figure and his public and well-documented history of violence and abuse, (Charles) reasonably believed that (Dre) was capable of carrying out his threats and causing physical harm, violence, or death to (Charles)."
Dr. Sophy said Dre's actions caused him to take "extreme measures" like wearing a bulletproof vest for his own safety.
He said: "As a result of this incident, (Dre's) unlawful conduct, and the numerous harassing text messages sent by (Dre), I have been forced to resort to extreme security measures out of fear for his life.
"Such drastic measures include but are not limited to installing robust security cameras at my residence, hiring private security to protect my home and physical safety at all times, and even wearing a bulletproof cap and vest upon leaving my house, for fear of being shot by (Dre) or his associates. I am afraid to leave my home, and I am constantly looking over my shoulder.
"Additionally, the threatening and harassing text messages (Dre) sent to me over a period of seven months have caused and continue to cause me to suffer severe emotional distress, panic, debilitating fear, extreme worry, pain and suffering, and mental anguish, given (Dre's) past violence and abuse."
In the new filing, Dr. Sophy detailed the alleged emotional distress he has experienced and said he believed Dre had sent a bunch of fake FBI agents to his gated community in an attempt to scare him.
Dre has denied the allegations made against him.
His lawyer argued: "(Charles) did not exercise ordinary care, caution, and prudence in connection with the transactions and events that are alleged in the complaint.
"[Charles'] lack of care, caution, and prudence were independent and unrelated to any of [Dre's] actions.
"Moreover, [Charles] directed, ordered, approved, or ratified the wrongful acts alleged in the complaint. [Charles] is therefore barred from recovery against [Dre], or, alternatively, any recovery should be proportionally reduced."
The No Giggity rapper and his attorneys asked for the judge to toss out the suit and for Dr. Sophy not to be awarded anything.