Marked for Death? Psychiatrist Suing Dr. Dre for Harassment Claims He Has to Wear Bulletproof Vest Amid Bitter Legal Battle — 'Fear of Being Shot'

One alleged text from Dre to Charles read: "Hey doc, of whatever the f--- you're pretending to be. Just know this. I'm not going anywhere until you explain to me why you tried to talk [redacted] into saying negative things about me to the media. You're a piece of s---!!!"

Another message read: "(Redacted) told me something disturbing. You're going to have to pay for that."

Dr. Sophy also claimed the music mogul falsely accused him of encouraging a third party to "trash him" publicly.

The psychiatrist's lawyer told the judge: "Given (Dre's) status as a powerful and influential Hollywood figure and his public and well-documented history of violence and abuse, (Charles) reasonably believed that (Dre) was capable of carrying out his threats and causing physical harm, violence, or death to (Charles)."