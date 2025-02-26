How Princess Diana's Ex-Lover James Hewitt — And Harry's Rumored Secret DAD — Is Stepping in to Try and Heal Rift Between Royal Exile Prince and His Brother William
Princess Diana's ex-lover James Hewitt is speaking out on the royal rift between Prince William and Prince Harry.
In a bombshell TV interview, RadarOnline.com can reveal the 66-year-old claimed the late Princess of Wales would have moved mountains to mend the fracture between her feuding sons – who've been at odds since Harry and wife Meghan Markle's royal exit in 2020.
Harry and Markle's decision to step back from royal duties five years ago caused tension between Harry and his brother, primarily due to their differing approaches to royal life.
The public fallout from their 2021 Oprah interview, which included serious allegations about the royal family, further strained their relationship – though there have been attempts at reconciliation since.
Hewitt – who has been rumored to be Harry's dad – recently appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain claiming Diana had the power to "make a rapprochement possible" and bring her sons back together.
He said: "I think any mother would be worried and concerned about such a rift, as you put it, and she'd do her best to try and get them together."
Diana had a secret five-year romance with the ex-cavalry officer from 1986 to 1991, after they first crossed paths at a party in Mayfair.
During their time together, she sought his help to conquer her fear of horses, asking him to teach her how to ride.
She went on to marry Prince Charles in 1981, but the couple separated in 1992 and officially divorced in 1996.
During her explosive BBC Panorama interview in 1995, Diana openly admitted to her affair with Hewitt – even saying she "adored him" and confirmed she "was in love with him."
Diana also confided in interviewer Martin Bashir, saying she was deeply unhappy after Charles resumed his relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles following the birth of their second son, Harry.
The British former officer revealed he felt suicidal after she ended their relationship in 1991.
He previously revealed: "I loved Diana. I love her still, but part of me wished it had never happened."
Hewitt has stayed out of the spotlight since a life-threatening heart attack in May 2017, when doctors gave him only a "slim chance" of surviving. He has since expressed regrets over his affair with the late princess.
He shared his thoughts on Diana's Panorama interview, calling it "a stitch-up job," and adding: "It was appalling how Bashir deceived her, a criminal act, absolutely shocking."
Hewitt further revealed his last conversation with Diana was shortly after the interview, though it was brief and distant.
He also acknowledged the talk caused issues but he has since attempted to "move on from that."
Over the years, Hewitt has fiercely shot down the wild rumors he’s Harry’s father – blasting the claims as "nonsense" in a fiery interview with Australian Channel Seven’s Melissa Doyle.
He firmly declared: "No, I’m not."
Even Diana's former bodyguard, Ken Wharfe, slammed the speculation in his book, revealing how it enraged the late princess.
He said: "A simple comparison of dates proves it is impossible for Hewitt to be Harry's father. Only once did I ever discuss it with her, and Diana was in tears about it.
"Harry was born on September 15, 1984, which means he was conceived around Christmas 1983, when his brother, William, was 18 months old.
"Diana did not meet James Hewitt until the summer of 1986."
Hewitt further went on to drop bombshells of his relationship with Diana in his 1999 biography, Love and War.
He recalled how Diana was once "fun, charming, flirtatious" when they first met, but by the time of their affair, she had become "sad" and "lonely."
However, the Brit became "obsessed" with her as she was a hurt, married woman on a 39-day "trial separation" from Charles.
Hewitt revealed his affair with Diana ended after he agreed to cooperate with the book Princess in Love, which exposed their relationship.
He regretted the decision, calling it the biggest mistake of his life, and said it ended both the affair and his Army career – leading him to contemplate suicide.
Diana died in a tragic car accident on August 31, 1997, in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris.