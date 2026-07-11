EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's Buried Drugs and Sex Secrets Exposed on What Would Have Been Tragic Royal's 65th Birthday

The claims, drawn from conversations with her closest pals, as well as private letters and newly surfaced accounts from people who said they were close to Diana, suggest a woman battling profound emotional pain behind the public image of compassion and charity work.

One long‑time acquaintance of late singer George Michael's told us: "George told me in great detail how he became Diana's dealer, and I believe a lot of the cocaine I supplied him with was also going to her."

He said he first noticed the change in the early 1990s.

"I noticed he was ordering a lot more coke, even for him, and when I asked why, he just said it was for a very special friend and he was sworn to secrecy," the source said. "Eventually he admitted that the friend was Diana, and that she had begged him for something to make her feel confident and happy again."

The source claimed Michael described smuggling small bags of cocaine into Diana's Apartment 8 at Kensington Palace, hidden in cheap jewelry boxes and trinket parcels so they would evade palace staff and security checks.

He said: "George told me he was sweating buckets bringing it into the apartment because he knew it would be global news if one of her security team found it on him."

According to the insider, the arrangement continued for around four years, with Diana sending trusted aides in cars to collect drugs from Michael's house in Highgate and from his contacts around London.

Another source, who said they decided to speak out to highlight how addiction can affect anyone, described Diana's emotional state at the time as increasingly fragile.

They said: "The public needs to know this, firstly to see the truth about how messed up Diana was by the Royal Family and Prince Charles. Second, I hope it makes people feel more compassion for drug addicts around the world."

The source added: "The royals will hopefully feel sympathy for Diana when they hear she turned to drugs to numb her pain, and hopefully they'll extend a bit more compassion to the addicts we all see on the streets."