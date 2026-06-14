EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's Secret Sex and Drugs Letters Finally Revealed — Read Her VERY Intimate Messages to Acting Legend

Their relationship has now come into sharper focus through a collection of letters, postcards, and personal items from the actor's estate due to be auctioned by Bonhams on June 15 as part of its Sound & Cinema sale.

The correspondence dates from the early 1990s, a turbulent period in Diana's life that preceded the publication of Andrew Morton's explosive biography Diana: Her True Story, which exposed the brutal extent of her unhappiness within her marriage to the then-Prince Charles.

A close friend and advisor of Diana's told us: "These letters reveal a side of Diana that the public rarely got to see. There is humor, warmth, and a level of trust that speaks volumes about the friendship she shared with Terence. What stands out is how comfortable she felt discussing personal matters while also showing a playful and mischievous sense of humor."

Another insider added: "The correspondence captures a relationship built on mutual respect and understanding. Diana clearly valued Terence as someone she could speak openly with at a time when she was under enormous pressure."