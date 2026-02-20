EXCLUSIVE: Prince William Viewed His Uncle Andrew as a 'Threat' to His Reign — Before Disgraced Royal's Arrested Over Epstein Ties

The former prince's arrest, while it came as a shock, had many people cheering, especially William, who is said to have wanted Andrew out of the royal family for good.

A source previously claimed the future king saw Andrew as "a threat to the monarchy."

"In his view, Andrew has done nothing but bring shame and disgrace to the royal family," the insider said at the time. In October 2025, Andrew was stripped of his royal titles by his brother, King Charles, following his link to the late sex offender. Epstein's sex victim, Virginia Giuffre, had also sued Andrew for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was 17.

While Andrew continued to deny the accusations, he ended up settling the suit for a reported $16million.