Prince Harry Throws 'Hissy Fit' Over UK Trip as Duke's 'Absurd Logic' Picked Apart

The situation unfolded when Prince Harry and his father attempted to coordinate a meeting during a recent UK trip. Despite their efforts, they could not reach an agreement on the meeting place.

According to The Telegraph, Prince Harry sought to see his father, King Charles, before official confirmation came that the meeting would not take place due to the King's busy schedule.

The conflict arose from the father and son's inability to mutually decide on the location.

Prince Harry's concerns about security and safety were cited as reasons for his reluctance to stay at royal palaces.