Prince Harry Throws 'Hissy Fit' Over UK Trip as Duke's 'Absurd Logic' Picked Apart
In a recent UK trip, Prince Harry allegedly declined to meet his father, King Charles, sparking criticism from royal commentator Richard Eden.
The attempt to arrange a meeting between the two resulted in disagreement over the location, leading to Eden's outrage over the Duke's "hissy fit."
The situation unfolded when Prince Harry and his father attempted to coordinate a meeting during a recent UK trip. Despite their efforts, they could not reach an agreement on the meeting place.
According to The Telegraph, Prince Harry sought to see his father, King Charles, before official confirmation came that the meeting would not take place due to the King's busy schedule.
The conflict arose from the father and son's inability to mutually decide on the location.
Prince Harry's concerns about security and safety were cited as reasons for his reluctance to stay at royal palaces.
Eden tore apart the Duke's "absurd logic," telling the Daily Mail, "He's thrown a hissy fit saying 'Oh, I can't come it's not secure,' and then he's saying 'I can't stay at royal palaces because I'd be in danger'... That's absurd. How can it be more safe to be in a hotel?"
"His logic is that if he stays at a hotel, no one knows where he is, he can slip in and out unnoticed ... And remember, that's why Meghan [Markle] can't come, and the children," he continued. "The official reason from Harry's camp is that they're not safe."
According to The Telegraph, Prince Harry made "several personal requests" to see his father before his spokesperson issued a statement confirming a meeting would not go ahead because the King was too busy.
The outlet claimed that King Charles "did agree to a request from his younger son to stay at an undisclosed royal residence." However, the decision to have Harry's automatic police protection withdrawn halted any possible royal reunion and reconciliation.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Buckingham Palace announced the king’s devastating cancer diagnosis earlier this year.
According to royal commentator Michael Cole, King Charles and Prince Harry did not meet during the Duke of Sussex’s recent trip to London because the monarch had to prioritize his cancer recovery and public duties overseeing his younger son.
“I think it really is practicalities,” Cole explained on Tuesday, May 21, according to the New York Post. “The king is facing an unspecified cancer. That is really a harrowing thing for any person to do.”
“At the same time, he is the head of state, and he has to maintain his duties and be out and be seen,” the royal commentator continued. “He doesn’t want his equilibrium to be upset.”