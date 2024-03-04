Royal Switchup: Prince William and Princess Anne to Take Over for 'Exhausted' Queen Camilla During Holiday Absence

"Camilla has had the ultimate worry about her husband's health," Seward pointed out. "But she has also been the one who has had to step up to the busy schedule of royal engagements as well as wanting to be there for him and Kate whilst they each have their health issues. She certainly deserves some rest and relaxation."

Two doctors who did not personally treat Charles previously told RadarOnline.com that he may have only a few years left to live if the cancer spreads to his vital organs, but he still may have a chance at remission if that is not the case.

Meanwhile, concerns have been echoed for Princess Kate as she recovers from "successful" abdominal surgery. The Palace said she won't return to the public eye until after Easter.