Royal Switchup: Prince William and Princess Anne to Take Over for 'Exhausted' Queen Camilla During Holiday Absence
Queen Camilla is taking time off for some R&R after filling in for her ailing husband, King Charles, amid his cancer treatments, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While she is away on holiday, Prince William and other royal family members will reportedly step up and take the reins when it comes to public engagements.
The extra workload will be divided between William, Princess Anne, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie and Edward, who is His Majesty's younger brother.
Royal expert Ingrid Seward said that Charles, 75, will have "insisted" that Camilla take a breather considering she has done more than a dozen official events solo since news of Charles' health woes.
Camilla recently led the family at the memorial service for King Constantine in St. George's Chapel, met with the First Lady of Ukraine, and performed duties at a reception for a children's creative writing competition at Buckingham Palace.
Camilla's next scheduled royal occasion will be March 11, at Westminster Abbey in London for the annual Commonwealth Day service. Charles is expected to give a video address for the occasion.
Queen Camilla is now enjoying her much-needed break and Seward said that her stepping away is an "excellent indication" that Charles is doing well.
"Camilla has had the ultimate worry about her husband's health," Seward pointed out. "But she has also been the one who has had to step up to the busy schedule of royal engagements as well as wanting to be there for him and Kate whilst they each have their health issues. She certainly deserves some rest and relaxation."
Two doctors who did not personally treat Charles previously told RadarOnline.com that he may have only a few years left to live if the cancer spreads to his vital organs, but he still may have a chance at remission if that is not the case.
Meanwhile, concerns have been echoed for Princess Kate as she recovers from "successful" abdominal surgery. The Palace said she won't return to the public eye until after Easter.
William and the other royals will step up during Camilla's absence, but the Queen appears to already be preparing for her return.
Another insider told The Sunday Times, "Her Majesty is robust, positive, and determined to keep going while the king is off public duties. The king is proud and pleased to see the show is being kept on the road by the Queen and the wider family."