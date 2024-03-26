Prince Harry Dragged Into Music Producer's $30 Million Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Diddy
Prince Harry's name recently surfaced in a $30 million lawsuit that accused disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexual harassment towards both men and women, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The lawsuit, which was filed by record producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones last month, suggested that Diddy's association with Prince Harry and other celebrities provided Diddy with “legitimacy” within his circle.
While there are no allegations against Prince Harry himself, his connection to Diddy raised eyebrows.
According to Daily Mail, the court documents alleged that guests were enticed to Diddy's parties due to the presence of celebrities like Prince Harry.
Lil Rod argued that guests were drawn to Diddy's parties due to the rapper’s “access to celebrities such as famous athletes, political figures, artist, musicians, and international dignitaries like British Royal, Prince Harry.”
The lawsuit also mentioned an encounter between Prince Harry, Prince William, Diddy, and Kanye West at a post-concert party following the Concert for Diana in 2007.
Aside from the interaction in 2007, it is unclear whether Prince Harry ever encountered Diddy again.
Meanwhile, Lil Rod also detailed disturbing experiences in his complaint filed last month – including witnessing illicit activities at Diddy's parties and enduring unwanted touching over an extended period.
The record producer claimed to possess incriminating videos that documented the alleged illegal actions that transpired at Diddy's residences.
Lil Rod’s lawsuit also implicated other prominent figures in the music industry. Allegations of sex trafficking, drug use, and coercion were prevalent throughout the legal complaint.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the revelation that Prince Harry was named in Lil Rod’s lawsuit against Diddy came just hours after federal agents raided Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami homes on Monday.
The raids were reportedly connected to allegations against Diddy – including allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms.
"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners,” a rep for Homeland Security Investigations confirmed in a statement.
While nobody was arrested during the raids on Monday afternoon, aerial video appeared to show Diddy’s two sons – King and Justin Combs – in handcuffs. Diddy himself was also reportedly intercepted at an airport in Miami amid the raids.
Diddy's legal issues first started in November 2023 when his ex-girlfriend, Cassie, filed a federal lawsuit accusing the disgraced rapper and music exec of rape and abuse.
Although the lawsuit was settled shortly after it was filed, several additional accusers later came forward to accuse Diddy of similar allegations.
Diddy recently called Lil Rod’s latest allegations “sickening,” while Diddy’s lawyer dismissed Lil Rod’s claims as “pure fiction.”
“Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday,” Diddy’s lawyer, Shawn Holley, said last month.