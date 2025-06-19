EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry in 'Bad Dad' Therapy — Over Fear of Becoming Deadbeat Father and Divorcee Like King Charles

She said the first words out of her then-husband's mouth when Harry was born were a hint the ginger-haired boy may have been the result of Diana's affair with red-headed cavalry officer James Hewitt.

Diana said Charles sneered when he laid eyes on Harry: "Oh God, it's a boy! And he's even got red hair."

She added: "Something inside me closed off."

The Princess also claimed that she hid Harry's gender from Charles because she knew how much he wanted a little girl.

She went on to self-harm over Charles' snide comments about her weight.

A source said about Harry – who has kids Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, with his 43-year-old wife Meghan Markle: "Harry's big into 'wellness' and mental health now thanks to Meghan’s influence and his involvement in mental health charities.

"He's being supported by Meghan in his decision to see a counselor as he's racked with fear he will fall into the classic trap of repeating mistakes from the past.

"It's well-known how scarred he is by tales of Charles' cruelty to his beloved mother and he sees therapy as a way of becoming the best dad possible to his son Archie and little girl.

"His therapy is classic blame-rthe-parents stuff. It's not that he's a bad dad – he just wants to do everything he can not to so what Charles did."

They added Harry is also still secretly "horrified" over Charles' handling of Diana’s death.