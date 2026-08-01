EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Faces Being Stripped of Yet Another Honor as Epstein Fallout Continues

Now, the City of London Corporation is drafting a Bill that could allow it to revoke the status, rather than relying on parliamentary legislation.

The move follows mounting scrutiny of Andrew's conduct, including his February arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office – he was released without charge – and longstanding controversy surrounding his relationship with Epstein, who died in 2019.

A source close to the City of London Corporation told us: "There is a growing sense that keeping the honor in place is no longer tenable given the reputational damage."

Another insider said: "This is about aligning historic privileges with modern expectations – the pressure to act has not gone away.

"Members are aware this decision carries weight, but many feel it would be inappropriate for Andrew to retain such recognition under current circumstances."