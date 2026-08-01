EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Faces Being Stripped of Yet Another Honor as Epstein Fallout Continues
Aug. 1 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor faces the prospect of being stripped of yet another honor as the fallout from his association with Jeffrey Epstein continues to reverberate through British institutions, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former royal, 66, was awarded the Freedom of the City of London in 2012, an honor linked to his father Prince Philip, who was also a Freeman.
Bill Drafted To Strip Freedom of the City Award From Disgraced Royal
Now, the City of London Corporation is drafting a Bill that could allow it to revoke the status, rather than relying on parliamentary legislation.
The move follows mounting scrutiny of Andrew's conduct, including his February arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office – he was released without charge – and longstanding controversy surrounding his relationship with Epstein, who died in 2019.
A source close to the City of London Corporation told us: "There is a growing sense that keeping the honor in place is no longer tenable given the reputational damage."
Another insider said: "This is about aligning historic privileges with modern expectations – the pressure to act has not gone away.
"Members are aware this decision carries weight, but many feel it would be inappropriate for Andrew to retain such recognition under current circumstances."
A corporation spokesperson explained: "The fastest and most appropriate approach is to put in place a lawful process that allows the City Corporation to make these decisions itself, rather than seeking legislation through Parliament. We are progressing that work and, if elected members approve the new process, they will then be able to consider whether Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Freedom should be removed."
Policy chairman Chris Hayward told a Court of Common Council meeting: "The City Solicitor and the Remembrancer have both asked me to point out that this is a substantial piece of work with significant constitutional implications which need to be carefully considered by members, to ensure the new process is, as far as possible, lawful and workable with no unintended consequences."
The potential removal of the honor comes amid broader scrutiny of Andrew's financial arrangements.
A National Audit Office investigation found he received private income from subletting three cottages on the Royal Lodge estate while paying a nominal rent over more than two decades.
The lease required an upfront payment of $1.3million and a further $10million in refurbishment costs completed in 2005, while annual rent was set at a symbolic 'peppercorn' if demanded.
Andrew Windsor's Alleged Dark Past
Andrew was later forced to vacate Royal Lodge and relocate to Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk following public criticism of the arrangement.
The Crown Estate's chief executive was questioned about the deal during a Commons committee hearing, where MPs examined whether the terms represented appropriate value.
The Duke of York's public standing has been shaped by years of controversy linked to Epstein, as well as allegations made by Virginia Giuffre, who said she was trafficked and forced to have s-x with Andrew when she was 17.
Andrew has consistently denied the allegations and has never been charged with a criminal offense.
In 2022, he reached an out-of-court settlement with Giuffre without admitting liability.
King Charles Strips Brother of Royal Titles
The fallout prompted Queen Elizabeth II to remove Andrew's military roles and royal patronages, and he ceased using the His Royal Highness title in an official capacity.
King Charles, 77, later stripped him of remaining royal titles, deepening his separation from public royal life.
Andrew's arrest earlier this year – tied to allegations he shared sensitive information with Epstein during his time as a UK trade envoy – added to the scrutiny, although he remains under investigation with no charges filed.