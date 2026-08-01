EXCLUSIVE: Princess Beatrice and Husband Edo 'Put on United Front' Amid Marriage Split Rumors
Aug. 1 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have presented a united front in Athens, smiling for a newly surfaced photograph despite persistent rumors their marriage is under strain, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Beatrice, 37, and property developer Mapelli Mozzi, 42, were pictured with Athens-based art curator Aliki Lampropoulos during a recent trip to Greece, following their sixth wedding anniversary on July 17.
Rare Selfie Shows Unity
The image, shared on Instagram by Lampropoulos, showed the couple appearing relaxed and cheerful, even as speculation has intensified in recent months about time spent apart and mounting pressures linked to family controversy.
The timing of the sighting has drawn attention, with Beatrice and Edoardo rarely seen together publicly in recent weeks.
A source familiar with the couple claimed: "They were clearly keen to show a sense of unity – the smiles were not accidental."
Another insider said: "There has been a lot of noise around their relationship, so moments like this are significant. They know people are watching closely, and presenting a strong front matters, even if things behind the scenes are more complicated."
Shadow Of Royal Scandals
Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, and Sarah Ferguson, also 66, married Mozzi in July 2020 at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, with just 20 guests attending due to pandemic restrictions.
The ceremony was overshadowed at the time by the fallout from Andrew's links to Jeffrey Epstein, which had forced him to step back from public life in 2019. Beatrice, then 31, was walked down the aisle by Andrew, though he was notably absent from official photographs released afterward, with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip instead featured prominently.
The Queen lent Beatrice a vintage gown and tiara for the ceremony – a gesture widely interpreted as an effort to preserve a sense of celebration during a difficult period for the family. In the years since, scrutiny surrounding Andrew's association with Epstein has intensified, with the release of extensive documents and renewed allegations continuing to dominate headlines.
The ex-prince has denied wrongdoing and has not been convicted of any criminal offense, though he reached an out-of-court settlement with Epstein trafficking Virginia Giuffre in 2022 without admitting liability.
Distance Fuels Rumors
The ongoing controversy has had a broader impact on the York family, with Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie, 36, maintaining a relatively low public profile.
Questions have also been raised about how much the sisters knew about their parents' past connections, particularly following reports concerning emails and photographs linked to Epstein.
At the same time, Mozzi's professional commitments have taken him abroad, including a recent trip to Palm Beach, Florida, where he attended events and shared images from locations such as the Colony Hotel and Fisher Island.
His absence during a period of heightened scrutiny contributed to speculation about distance within the marriage.
One source claimed: "Beatrice has been trying to hold everything together, but Edo's schedule has meant they are often apart when it matters most."
Public Support Remains Strong
Despite this, the couple has continued to appear together at key events, including the wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling in the Cotswolds, where Mozzi was seen greeting guests warmly.
He has also publicly shown support for Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, commenting on her social media following her completion of a charity challenge.
Lampropoulos, who previously worked with Beatrice at a London charity gala in 2014, shared the Athens photograph without a caption, though observers noted the informal tone of the image.
One insider said: "It may seem like a small moment, but in the context of everything surrounding them, it sends a message that they are still very much together in public."