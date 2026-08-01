EXCLUSIVE: Princess Beatrice and Husband Edo 'Put on United Front' Amid Marriage Split Rumors

The image, shared on Instagram by Lampropoulos, showed the couple appearing relaxed and cheerful, even as speculation has intensified in recent months about time spent apart and mounting pressures linked to family controversy.

The timing of the sighting has drawn attention, with Beatrice and Edoardo rarely seen together publicly in recent weeks.

A source familiar with the couple claimed: "They were clearly keen to show a sense of unity – the smiles were not accidental."

Another insider said: "There has been a lot of noise around their relationship, so moments like this are significant. They know people are watching closely, and presenting a strong front matters, even if things behind the scenes are more complicated."