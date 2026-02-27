Pink 'Possibly Taking Over' Kelly Clarkson's Talk Show — After 'American Idol' Alum Called It Quits Following 7 Seasons
Feb. 27 2026, Updated 4:25 p.m. ET
Pink just might "Get This Party Started" with a new stint on daytime television in New York City.
Producers from The Kelly Clarkson Show are reportedly eying the award-winning singer to take over as host after the American Idol alum made the difficult decision to step down after seven seasons following her ex-husband's death from cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Pink Is 'Doing Very Well' as Guest Host
The "So What" artist, 46, has been "guest-hosting" for Kelly Clarkson, and according to a source, she just might have managed to impress the right people.
"It seems she’s doing very well," the insider spilled to Page Six.
While it's unclear how far she and NBC execs may be in the process of seemingly handing over the reins to the rockstar mom-of-two, the insider confirmed it's currently "the plan" for her to take over.
As Radar previously reported, Clarkson officially announced she was done with the talk show via Instagram earlier this year.
"I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people," she said at the time. "I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show, and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner."
"Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives," she noted. "I want to thank y’all so much for allowing our show to be a part of your lives and for believing in us and hanging with us for seven incredible years."
Pink Spotted in New York Amid Rumored Marriage Woes
While Pink lives with her family on an 18-acre vineyard in Central California, it's been rumored that the rocker may have made the move to New York after she was seen spending a lot of time in NYC last summer.
One source recently claimed, "I saw her at Soho House yesterday with a guy who seemed to be part of team."
"She spent a few hours reading paperwork and documents on a computer," added the source.
This comes after Pink slammed the "fake news" rumors that she had split from husband, Carey Hart, after more than 20 years together.
"So, I was just alerted to the fact that I'm separated from my husband. I didn't know," she said in a scathing Instagram update. "I was wondering, would you also like to tell my children?"
She sarcastically joked that her kids – Willow Sage, 14, and Jameson Moon, 9 – were also "unaware" of the supposed breakup.
"Do you want to talk about some real news?" the frustrated singer continued. "Do you want to talk about the Epstein files? Do you wanna talk about systemic racism? Or misogyny in sports?"