Pink 'Possibly Taking Over' Kelly Clarkson's Talk Show — After 'American Idol' Alum Called It Quits Following 7 Seasons

The "So What" artist, 46, has been "guest-hosting" for Kelly Clarkson, and according to a source, she just might have managed to impress the right people.

"It seems she’s doing very well," the insider spilled to Page Six.

While it's unclear how far she and NBC execs may be in the process of seemingly handing over the reins to the rockstar mom-of-two, the insider confirmed it's currently "the plan" for her to take over.

As Radar previously reported, Clarkson officially announced she was done with the talk show via Instagram earlier this year.

"I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people," she said at the time. "I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show, and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner."

"Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives," she noted. "I want to thank y’all so much for allowing our show to be a part of your lives and for believing in us and hanging with us for seven incredible years."