Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Pink

Pink 'Possibly Taking Over' Kelly Clarkson's Talk Show — After 'American Idol' Alum Called It Quits Following 7 Seasons

Pink has been guest-hosting on the 'Kelly Clarkson Show.'
Source: MEGA

Pink has been guest-hosting on the 'Kelly Clarkson Show.'

Feb. 27 2026, Updated 4:25 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Pink just might "Get This Party Started" with a new stint on daytime television in New York City.

Producers from The Kelly Clarkson Show are reportedly eying the award-winning singer to take over as host after the American Idol alum made the difficult decision to step down after seven seasons following her ex-husband's death from cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Pink Is 'Doing Very Well' as Guest Host

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
The 'plan' is for Pink to take over as host of the 'Kelly Clarkson Show,' according to a source.
Source: MEGA

The 'plan' is for Pink to take over as host of the 'Kelly Clarkson Show,' according to a source.

The "So What" artist, 46, has been "guest-hosting" for Kelly Clarkson, and according to a source, she just might have managed to impress the right people.

"It seems she’s doing very well," the insider spilled to Page Six.

While it's unclear how far she and NBC execs may be in the process of seemingly handing over the reins to the rockstar mom-of-two, the insider confirmed it's currently "the plan" for her to take over.

As Radar previously reported, Clarkson officially announced she was done with the talk show via Instagram earlier this year.

"I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people," she said at the time. "I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show, and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner."

"Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives," she noted. "I want to thank y’all so much for allowing our show to be a part of your lives and for believing in us and hanging with us for seven incredible years."

Article continues below advertisement

Pink Spotted in New York Amid Rumored Marriage Woes

Pink is rumored to have moved to New York.
Source: MEGA

Pink is rumored to have moved to New York.

While Pink lives with her family on an 18-acre vineyard in Central California, it's been rumored that the rocker may have made the move to New York after she was seen spending a lot of time in NYC last summer.

One source recently claimed, "I saw her at Soho House yesterday with a guy who seemed to be part of team."

"She spent a few hours reading paperwork and documents on a computer," added the source.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @Pink/Instagram

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
hillary clinton, jeffrey epstein, ghislaine maxwell

Hillary Clinton Abruptly Shuts Down Press Conference After Reporter Asked About Epstein's Ex-Lover Ghislaine Maxwell

bill, hillary clinton jeffrey epstein

'I Did Nothing Wrong': Bill Clinton Denies Having Knowledge of Epstein's Vile Crimes — As Ex-Prez Defends Wife Hillary After Chaotic Testimony

Pink denied reports that she was separated from her husband.
Source: @pink/Instagram

Pink denied reports that she was separated from her husband.

This comes after Pink slammed the "fake news" rumors that she had split from husband, Carey Hart, after more than 20 years together.

"So, I was just alerted to the fact that I'm separated from my husband. I didn't know," she said in a scathing Instagram update. "I was wondering, would you also like to tell my children?"

She sarcastically joked that her kids – Willow Sage, 14, and Jameson Moon, 9 – were also "unaware" of the supposed breakup.

"Do you want to talk about some real news?" the frustrated singer continued. "Do you want to talk about the Epstein files? Do you wanna talk about systemic racism? Or misogyny in sports?"

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.