Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson's Exit is 'Definite': 'American Idol' Alum's Crew Members Feel Talk Show Isn't 'Vital' to Host Months After Ex-Husband's Cancer Death

Photo of Kelly Clarkson
Source: The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube

Kely Clarkson's current Season 7 of her talk show could be her last.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 26 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kelly Clarkson is living life as a single mom after the death of ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, and insiders say the upheaval could drive her to quit her hit daytime talk show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Emmy winner, 43, is looking to go out on top after seven seasons, as crew members claim that it would take "a major change of thought" on Clarkson's part to keep the show going for another season after her life-changing events of 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Clarkson Wants to End Talk Show While 'Still on Top'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Kelly Clarkson
Source: Weiss Eubanks/NBC

Clarkson's talk show has taken a back seat to other things she's interested in pursuing.

"Kelly has had an incredible life, and everything she touches seems to become a hit," one insider noted about the original American Idol champ turned pop superstar.

"She loves her talk show, but it is on the bottom of her list of things she would like to continue doing moving forward," the source claimed. "She is going to continue to give it her all this season, but she would like to wind it down and end it while still on top."

Clarkson's eponymous gabfest has been a ratings winner from the start, ranked consistently in second place among all daytime talk shows just behind Kelly Ripa's longtime powerhouse, Live!.

Whereas Live! is Ripa's main gig, Clarkson still has a career as a mega-successful singer with a catalogue of hits and millions of music fans.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Clarkson Remains Devoted to Her Staff

Photo of Kelly Clarkson
Source: The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube

Clarkson is 'somewhat back to where things were' before ex-husband Brandon Blackstock's death.

However, "one main reason" that could lead Clarkson to agree to stay on for another season is her deep devotion to her staff.

They stood by during the Stronger singer and kept their mouths shut during her unexplained absences in February and March 2025 during some of the direst days of Blackstock's cancer battle, when she was making sure their kids, River Rose, 11, and Remington, 9, were able to be with their dying father. At the time, Clarkson's team chalked up her time away from her show to a "personal matter" as a series of guest hosts filled in.

"Kelly is somewhat back to where things were before Brandon died, but she's not entirely there yet," the second insider claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

The Singer Is Still 'Engaged' With Her Staff

Photo of Kelly Clarkson
Source: MEGA

The TV star and her show have racked up an impressive 8 Daytime Emmy wins.

With the heartbreaking distraction of Blackstock's cancer battle behind her, Clarkson has reportedly returned to her former self, caring deeply about her staff and "engaging with us about our lives" since Season 7 got underway in September 2025, the spy said.

"She knows every single person on the crew by name, every member of staff. She knows who our husbands and wives are. She treats us like we're friends, not just co-workers," the source revealed.

Blackstock died on August 7, 2025, after a private three-year battle with skin cancer.

Clarkson only revealed the former talent manager was suffering from a health crisis on the eve of his passing when the Love So Soft singer announced she was postponing the remainder of her Las Vegas residency dates that month.

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill, and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them," she told fans while asking for "grace, kindness, and understanding."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
picture of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

Inside Wicked Oscars' Snub: Lead Stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Blamed for Blockbuster's Zero Nominations — 'They Creeped People Out'

Russell Crowe and Paul Mescal have been facing tensions linked to a planned 'Gladiator' sequel and creative disagreements.

EXCLUSIVE: Gladiator Grudge Match! Inside Russell Crowe and Paul Mescal's Bust-Up After Hollywood Grouch Slated Sword-and-Sandals Sequel

'One Foot Out the Door'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Kelly Clarkson
Source: Weiss Eubanks/NBC

'The Kelly Clarkson Show' premiered in September 2019.

"'Everyone wants Kelly to stay and sign a new contract. That is the ultimate goal," the insider said of the staff's hopes that Clarkson sticks around her daytime hosting gig.

However, her concern for her staff might not be enough to keep her around.

"Kelly has one foot out the door. It isn't a money play, she just wants to do something else, and she wants to be with her family more," the source spilled.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.