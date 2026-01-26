Kelly Clarkson's Exit is 'Definite': 'American Idol' Alum's Crew Members Feel Talk Show Isn't 'Vital' to Host Months After Ex-Husband's Cancer Death

"Kelly has had an incredible life, and everything she touches seems to become a hit," one insider noted about the original American Idol champ turned pop superstar.

"She loves her talk show, but it is on the bottom of her list of things she would like to continue doing moving forward," the source claimed. "She is going to continue to give it her all this season, but she would like to wind it down and end it while still on top."

Clarkson's eponymous gabfest has been a ratings winner from the start, ranked consistently in second place among all daytime talk shows just behind Kelly Ripa's longtime powerhouse, Live!.

Whereas Live! is Ripa's main gig, Clarkson still has a career as a mega-successful singer with a catalogue of hits and millions of music fans.