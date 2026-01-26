Kelly Clarkson's Exit is 'Definite': 'American Idol' Alum's Crew Members Feel Talk Show Isn't 'Vital' to Host Months After Ex-Husband's Cancer Death
Jan. 26 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Kelly Clarkson is living life as a single mom after the death of ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, and insiders say the upheaval could drive her to quit her hit daytime talk show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Emmy winner, 43, is looking to go out on top after seven seasons, as crew members claim that it would take "a major change of thought" on Clarkson's part to keep the show going for another season after her life-changing events of 2025.
Kelly Clarkson Wants to End Talk Show While 'Still on Top'
"Kelly has had an incredible life, and everything she touches seems to become a hit," one insider noted about the original American Idol champ turned pop superstar.
"She loves her talk show, but it is on the bottom of her list of things she would like to continue doing moving forward," the source claimed. "She is going to continue to give it her all this season, but she would like to wind it down and end it while still on top."
Clarkson's eponymous gabfest has been a ratings winner from the start, ranked consistently in second place among all daytime talk shows just behind Kelly Ripa's longtime powerhouse, Live!.
Whereas Live! is Ripa's main gig, Clarkson still has a career as a mega-successful singer with a catalogue of hits and millions of music fans.
Kelly Clarkson Remains Devoted to Her Staff
However, "one main reason" that could lead Clarkson to agree to stay on for another season is her deep devotion to her staff.
They stood by during the Stronger singer and kept their mouths shut during her unexplained absences in February and March 2025 during some of the direst days of Blackstock's cancer battle, when she was making sure their kids, River Rose, 11, and Remington, 9, were able to be with their dying father. At the time, Clarkson's team chalked up her time away from her show to a "personal matter" as a series of guest hosts filled in.
"Kelly is somewhat back to where things were before Brandon died, but she's not entirely there yet," the second insider claimed.
The Singer Is Still 'Engaged' With Her Staff
With the heartbreaking distraction of Blackstock's cancer battle behind her, Clarkson has reportedly returned to her former self, caring deeply about her staff and "engaging with us about our lives" since Season 7 got underway in September 2025, the spy said.
"She knows every single person on the crew by name, every member of staff. She knows who our husbands and wives are. She treats us like we're friends, not just co-workers," the source revealed.
Blackstock died on August 7, 2025, after a private three-year battle with skin cancer.
Clarkson only revealed the former talent manager was suffering from a health crisis on the eve of his passing when the Love So Soft singer announced she was postponing the remainder of her Las Vegas residency dates that month.
"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill, and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them," she told fans while asking for "grace, kindness, and understanding."
'One Foot Out the Door'
"'Everyone wants Kelly to stay and sign a new contract. That is the ultimate goal," the insider said of the staff's hopes that Clarkson sticks around her daytime hosting gig.
However, her concern for her staff might not be enough to keep her around.
"Kelly has one foot out the door. It isn't a money play, she just wants to do something else, and she wants to be with her family more," the source spilled.