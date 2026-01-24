Kelly Clarkson Could Leave Daytime TV as She Focuses on Kids After Ex-Husband's Death
Jan. 24 2026, Published 2:15 p.m. ET
Kelly Clarkson may be preparing to walk away from daytime TV, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources said the American Idol winner, 43, could end The Kelly Clarkson Show after its seventh season to focus on her children following the August 2025 death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.
'Bottom of Her List'
"Kelly has had an incredible life, and everything she touches seems to become a hit," one insider said, according to Daily Mail.
"She loves her talk show, but it is on the bottom of her list of things she would like to continue doing moving forward. She is going to continue to give it her all this season, but she would like to wind it down and end it while still on top."
The speculation that Clarkson was ready to leave first surfaced last year, after she made subtle comments about her demanding schedule preventing her from touring as a singer.
A series of absences in February and March were attributed to a "personal matter."
Then, on August 6, Clarkson postponed the remainder of her Las Vegas residency, saying her ex-husband was "ill" and she needed to be "fully present" for their two children.
One day later, a Blackstock family representative confirmed he had died after a private, three-year battle with cancer.
"Kelly is somewhat back to where things were before Brandon died, but she's not entirely there yet," a second insider said, noting that Clarkson remains "engaged" with her crew but that many staffers sense "something different" since Blackstock's passing.
'Still a Good Boss'
Despite the rumors, Clarkson has remained close with her staff.
"She knows every single person on the crew by name, every member of staff. She knows who our husbands and wives are. She treats us like we're friends, not just co-workers," the source said.
Another insider confirmed that Clarkson is "still a good boss" who cares deeply about her team.
The first insider added that everyone hopes Clarkson will stay. "Everyone wants Kelly to stay and sign a new contract. That is the ultimate goal," they said.
"Kelly has one foot out the door. It isn't a money play, she just wants to do something else and she wants to be with her family more," they added.
Rumored Replacement
Rumors have circulated about potential replacements, with former Today host Hoda Kotb reportedly a top contender.
Kotb, however, pledged her loyalty to NBC, insisting Today is the only program she would appear on.
"There may be rumors of someone to replace her in the daytime world, but the problem is also that is a massive undertaking finding someone that works," the first insider said. "There is no clear front-runner because everyone again wants [Clarkson] to stay. They don't want to think of the alternative."
'Well Taken Care Of'
Clarkson's devoted crew is reportedly being reassured by executives that "they'll help place us in other jobs" if the show ever ends.
"I feel pretty well taken care of," one staffer said. "I hope it doesn't end, because I'd miss Kelly a lot."