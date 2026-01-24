Kelly Clarkson Could Leave Daytime TV as She Focuses on Kids After Ex-Husband's Death

"Kelly has had an incredible life, and everything she touches seems to become a hit," one insider said, according to Daily Mail.

"She loves her talk show, but it is on the bottom of her list of things she would like to continue doing moving forward. She is going to continue to give it her all this season, but she would like to wind it down and end it while still on top."

The speculation that Clarkson was ready to leave first surfaced last year, after she made subtle comments about her demanding schedule preventing her from touring as a singer.

A series of absences in February and March were attributed to a "personal matter."

Then, on August 6, Clarkson postponed the remainder of her Las Vegas residency, saying her ex-husband was "ill" and she needed to be "fully present" for their two children.

One day later, a Blackstock family representative confirmed he had died after a private, three-year battle with cancer.

"Kelly is somewhat back to where things were before Brandon died, but she's not entirely there yet," a second insider said, noting that Clarkson remains "engaged" with her crew but that many staffers sense "something different" since Blackstock's passing.