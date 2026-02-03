Kelly Clarkson Axes Talk Show After 7 Seasons to 'Prioritize' Her Children After Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock's Tragic Cancer Death

As Radar previously reported, after the untimely death of ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, insiders felt it could spell the end of her talk show, as she was living the life of a single parent.

"Kelly has had an incredible life, and everything she touches seems to become a hit," a source shared at the end of January. "She loves her talk show, but it is on the bottom of her list of things she would like to continue doing moving forward. She is going to continue to give it her all this season, but she would like to wind it down and end it while still on top."

At the time, they noted she was devoted to her staff, which could be "one main reason" she would consider staying for an additional season.

While Blackstock battled cancer, her staff stood by her side, keeping quiet about her absences in February and March 2025 and chalking them up to a "personal matter."

"Kelly is somewhat back to where things were before Brandon died, but she's not entirely there yet," another source added.