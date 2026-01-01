Pink Hospitalized: 'Try' Singer, 46, Spends New Year's Eve Alone After Undergoing Neck Surgery While Family is 'Happily Snowboarding'

Pink said she was glad to see the back of 2025 – describing parts of it as a "nightmare" and "devastating."

Smiling through the pain, she shared a photo of herself on Instagram and wrote: "I want to say Happy New Year's to everyone. I am so happy to say goodbye to the snake year and welcome in the horse. I am leaving behind all of my hurt in 2025.

"This year was a doozy for all of us and it ran the spectrum from absolutely devastating to mildly annoying."

Despite the difficulties, Pink said there was also lots to be grateful for.

"In amongst all of that, there was so much beauty," she continued.

"And I got to wake up every day and get out of bed and go about my business.

"The business of loving my children and helping them to follow their dreams.

"Showing them that life is an adventure or nothing at all. Loving and laughing, cooking and dancing, crying and screaming, forgiving and apologizing, and all the rest of our beautiful messiness.

"So much beauty in amongst it all."