Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Pink

Pink Hospitalized: 'Try' Singer, 46, Spends New Year's Eve Alone After Undergoing Neck Surgery While Family is 'Happily Snowboarding'

picture of Pink
Source: @pink;Instagram/MEGA

Pink has revealed she spent New Year's Eve in hospital after undergoing surgery on a painful neck injury.

Jan. 1 2026, Published 8:53 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Pink spent New Year's Eve in hospital after undergoing surgery on a neck injury.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer, 46, admitted she was having medical attention alone as her husband and two children were "happily snowboarding."

Article continues below advertisement

'Two New Shiny Discs In My Neck'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @pink;Instagram

The singer showed off bandages on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Pink said she was glad to see the back of 2025 – describing parts of it as a "nightmare" and "devastating."

Smiling through the pain, she shared a photo of herself on Instagram and wrote: "I want to say Happy New Year's to everyone. I am so happy to say goodbye to the snake year and welcome in the horse. I am leaving behind all of my hurt in 2025.

"This year was a doozy for all of us and it ran the spectrum from absolutely devastating to mildly annoying."

Despite the difficulties, Pink said there was also lots to be grateful for.

"In amongst all of that, there was so much beauty," she continued.

"And I got to wake up every day and get out of bed and go about my business.

"The business of loving my children and helping them to follow their dreams.

"Showing them that life is an adventure or nothing at all. Loving and laughing, cooking and dancing, crying and screaming, forgiving and apologizing, and all the rest of our beautiful messiness.

"So much beauty in amongst it all."

Article continues below advertisement

A 'Nightmare' And 'Devastating' Year

picture of Pink
Source: MEGA

The singer says she was glad to see the back of 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

She went on to say how important it is to focus on your health and to take time out to recover and heal when needed.

"So many more good people in the world than bad," the musician shared.

"I said goodbye to incredibly important people, and I said hello to new ones. I’ve realized dreams this year, as well as nightmares.

"And I end the year giving reverence to, paying attention to, and to fixing my body. It may not be a fancy Face lift, but I am getting two new shiny discs in my neck.

"A new scar, a new reminder, that I appreciate this vessel that I have and use it for all it's worth."

The Raise Your Glass singer said she was spending New Year’s Eve alone without her husband Carey Hart, 50 and their kids Willow, 14, and Jameson, eight.

She added: “And as I sit here by myself on New Year's Eve in a hospital room while my family is happily snowboarding, I know that 2026 is going to be better because that is the choice that I have made.

Article continues below advertisement

Bringing In The New Year Alone

picture of Pink and Carey Hart
Source: MEGA

Pink admitted her family, including husband Carey Hart, were 'snowboarding' while she was hospitalized.

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale Hits Back At Body-Shaming Trolls After Posing Up in Pink Bikini as 'Serendipity' star Finally Reveals Real Reason Behind Extreme Weight-Loss

O.J. Simpson's estate has agreed to pay $58M debt to Ron Goldman's family decades after the murder.

EXCLUSIVE: O.J. Simpson's Estate Agrees to Pay $58Million Debt to Ron Goldman's Family Decades After Brutal Murder – Despite NFL Legend Only Leaving Behind $3Million

Article continues below advertisement

“I hope and pray every person can make that wish, have that choice. I know that isn’t a reality for some. I will work this year to help preserve the choices of others to make for themselves and their families and this very pursuit of happiness. Let’s do better for ourselves and for others.

"Let's not be afraid to take care of ourselves and others.

“I choose joy and I leave behind the hurt. I’m going to choose positive thoughts over negative ones.

“Happy new year and may you experience more joy than sorrow, more sunshine than rain, more love than hatred.

“Let’s shed that old snake skin. And find our horsepower.“

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Pink and daughter willow
Source: MEGA

Pink spent New Year's Eve apart from her children, including daughter Willow.

In September, Pink, real name Alecia Moore, sparked concern when she shared a photo of herself hooked up to an IV.

Explaining the picture to her followers, she explained: "When you go on vacation and have food and E. coli decides to move into your gut you kill it with friends and daughters and red wine and a vitamin IV concoction."

She chose to focus on the positive, adding: "Ahhh life and lemons and lemonade and great memories that I might remember."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.