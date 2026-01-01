Pink Hospitalized: 'Try' Singer, 46, Spends New Year's Eve Alone After Undergoing Neck Surgery While Family is 'Happily Snowboarding'
Jan. 1 2026, Published 8:53 a.m. ET
Pink spent New Year's Eve in hospital after undergoing surgery on a neck injury.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer, 46, admitted she was having medical attention alone as her husband and two children were "happily snowboarding."
'Two New Shiny Discs In My Neck'
Pink said she was glad to see the back of 2025 – describing parts of it as a "nightmare" and "devastating."
Smiling through the pain, she shared a photo of herself on Instagram and wrote: "I want to say Happy New Year's to everyone. I am so happy to say goodbye to the snake year and welcome in the horse. I am leaving behind all of my hurt in 2025.
"This year was a doozy for all of us and it ran the spectrum from absolutely devastating to mildly annoying."
Despite the difficulties, Pink said there was also lots to be grateful for.
"In amongst all of that, there was so much beauty," she continued.
"And I got to wake up every day and get out of bed and go about my business.
"The business of loving my children and helping them to follow their dreams.
"Showing them that life is an adventure or nothing at all. Loving and laughing, cooking and dancing, crying and screaming, forgiving and apologizing, and all the rest of our beautiful messiness.
"So much beauty in amongst it all."
A 'Nightmare' And 'Devastating' Year
She went on to say how important it is to focus on your health and to take time out to recover and heal when needed.
"So many more good people in the world than bad," the musician shared.
"I said goodbye to incredibly important people, and I said hello to new ones. I’ve realized dreams this year, as well as nightmares.
"And I end the year giving reverence to, paying attention to, and to fixing my body. It may not be a fancy Face lift, but I am getting two new shiny discs in my neck.
"A new scar, a new reminder, that I appreciate this vessel that I have and use it for all it's worth."
The Raise Your Glass singer said she was spending New Year’s Eve alone without her husband Carey Hart, 50 and their kids Willow, 14, and Jameson, eight.
She added: “And as I sit here by myself on New Year's Eve in a hospital room while my family is happily snowboarding, I know that 2026 is going to be better because that is the choice that I have made.
Bringing In The New Year Alone
“I hope and pray every person can make that wish, have that choice. I know that isn’t a reality for some. I will work this year to help preserve the choices of others to make for themselves and their families and this very pursuit of happiness. Let’s do better for ourselves and for others.
"Let's not be afraid to take care of ourselves and others.
“I choose joy and I leave behind the hurt. I’m going to choose positive thoughts over negative ones.
“Happy new year and may you experience more joy than sorrow, more sunshine than rain, more love than hatred.
“Let’s shed that old snake skin. And find our horsepower.“
In September, Pink, real name Alecia Moore, sparked concern when she shared a photo of herself hooked up to an IV.
Explaining the picture to her followers, she explained: "When you go on vacation and have food and E. coli decides to move into your gut you kill it with friends and daughters and red wine and a vitamin IV concoction."
She chose to focus on the positive, adding: "Ahhh life and lemons and lemonade and great memories that I might remember."