Pete Hegseth Ordered to Explain Why Internet Searches Were Launched on Military Officers Before Their Promotions Were Blocked or Delayed
Nov. 20 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Eight Senate Democrats are demanding that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth explain why Pentagon employees allegedly conducted internet searches into the political, ideological, and professional activities of military officers already selected for promotion, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Pentagon research has been alleged to have been used to block or delay officers from their advancement.
Senators Demand Accounting of Blocked Promotions
Senator at Mark Kelly (D-AZ), a retired Navy captain and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, led the letter, joined by Sens. Richard Blumenthal, Mazie Hirono, Tim Kaine, Tammy Duckworth, Elizabeth Warren, Gary Peters, and Elissa Slotkin.
The senators wrote, "We write to express serious concern regarding reports that you and your office directed an unprecedented effort to block the promotions of highly qualified military officers based on perceived political or ideological views, participation in Department of Defense initiatives, and/or actions taken in the course of carrying out their official duties."
They added that the reports "raise serious questions about whether the Department is undermining the military's established, merit-based promotion process in favor of political considerations that threaten the integrity of our military leadership and national security."
They gave the Pentagon 30 days to provide a full accounting of affected promotions, the criteria used, and supporting documentation. Kelly is expected to lead a key Armed Services subcommittee when Democrats take control of the Senate in January 2027.
Internet Searches and Separate Paper Files
Pentagon employees were reportedly instructed to conduct internet searches on officers recommended for promotion to one-star and two-star ranks after independent promotion boards had already selected them.
The searches looked for perceived support for former Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, COVID-19 vaccines and the military's vaccination mandate, diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, and the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
A subsequent report revealed that Hegseth's office allegedly maintained separate paper-only files containing printed search results on more than a dozen officers, organized apart from official promotion board records.
Officers whose promotions were affected reportedly could not access the files or respond to the information; two said they learned of the decisions by telephone.
Flagged items included Pride Month activities, rainbow flags, diversity committee work, speeches at heritage events and a photograph following a COVID-19 vaccination.
A senior Pentagon official said, "I was like, 'You gotta be kidding me,' but of course we need people to get confirmed."
Pete Hegseth Is Defended
A senior Pentagon official reportedly said that 17 officers selected by two independent boards were prevented from advancing to general and admiral positions, with nearly every woman and person of color on the lists held back.
In June 2026, Hegseth struck nine of 31 officers selected for one-star admiral, including all three women, according to a report. Meanwhile, another report listed at least 45 officers removed from promotion lists in 2026, more than half reportedly women or Black.
Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell defended the approach, saying Hegseth was focused on "reviving the warrior ethos" and that "the Department is committed to ensuring that all advancement is merit-based."
He said the former Fox News personality "has acted and will continue to act within his authority" but did not respond to questions about potential legal violations. Hegseth has said he wants to reduce senior officer ranks by 10 percent to 20 percent.
Legal Protections and Incoming Oversight
Under 10 U.S.C. § 618, removing an officer’s name from a selection board report based on information not available to the board generally requires that the information be provided to the officer with an opportunity to comment.
A provision signed into law on December 18, 2025, requires notification to congressional defense committees within 30 days when a name is removed for reasons other than misconduct.
Military defense attorney Cody Harnish, a former Army judge advocate, said the reported process "is illegal" and added, "If 'professionally unqualified' can mean 'executed a lawful program the current Secretary opposes,' the promotion system and law has no function left."
Sens. Cory Booker and Brian Schatz previously asked the Pentagon inspector general to investigate, calling the intervention "highly irregular."
With Democrats taking control of Congress in January 2027, Rep. Adam Smith, in line to chair the House Armed Services Committee, has identified "purging of the ranks based on loyalty and ideology" as an oversight priority.