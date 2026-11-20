Senator at Mark Kelly (D-AZ), a retired Navy captain and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, led the letter, joined by Sens. Richard Blumenthal, Mazie Hirono, Tim Kaine, Tammy Duckworth, Elizabeth Warren, Gary Peters, and Elissa Slotkin.

The senators wrote, "We write to express serious concern regarding reports that you and your office directed an unprecedented effort to block the promotions of highly qualified military officers based on perceived political or ideological views, participation in Department of Defense initiatives, and/or actions taken in the course of carrying out their official duties."

They added that the reports "raise serious questions about whether the Department is undermining the military's established, merit-based promotion process in favor of political considerations that threaten the integrity of our military leadership and national security."

They gave the Pentagon 30 days to provide a full accounting of affected promotions, the criteria used, and supporting documentation. Kelly is expected to lead a key Armed Services subcommittee when Democrats take control of the Senate in January 2027.