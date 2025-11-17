Paris Hilton Dragged into the Epstein Scandal: Socialite Admits She 'Doesn't Remember Meeting' Ghislaine Maxwell Who 'Attempted to Recruit Her for the Sex Offender'

While scrutiny over Epstein's high-profile associates has increased exponentially after House Democrats released a trove of documents subpoenaed from his estate last week – which included damning emails naming President Donald Trump – this isn't the first time Hilton's name has been linked to the disgraced British socialite and her late partner.

Christopher Mason, a former friend of Maxwell's who previously worked as a journalist in New York City, issued the claims back in 2020, the same year she was arrested on charges of sex-trafficking of children and enticement of minors, among others.

At the time, Mason claimed Maxwell froze when she saw the teenage Hilton at a party and exclaimed, "oh my god."

He alleged Maxwell noted Hilton would be "perfect for Jeffrey" and proceeded to ask another friend, "Can you introduce us?"