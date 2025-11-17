Paris Hilton Dragged into the Epstein Scandal: Socialite Admits She 'Doesn't Remember Meeting' Ghislaine Maxwell Who 'Attempted to Recruit Her for the Sex Offender'
Nov. 17 2025, Published 1:27 p.m. ET
Paris Hilton has broken her silence on rumors alleging the late Jeffrey Epstein's former madam Ghislaine Maxwell once "attempted to recruit" her into the convicted pedophile's sick sex-trafficking scheme, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The socialite, 44, was said to be 19 years old when Maxwell spotted her at a party and allegedly thought the tall blonde would be "perfect" for the disgraced financier.
Hilton Addresses Epstein Rumors
Hilton addressed being dragged into the scandal during a recent interview, in which she discussed her past wild lifestyle.
When asked about rumors claiming Maxwell thought she "would be perfect" for Epstein after attending the same party, the heiress reportedly said: "I don't even remember ever meeting her."
As for why Hilton's name would be dragged into the scandal, the mother-of-two quipped: "I'm such a good clickbait name."
While scrutiny over Epstein's high-profile associates has increased exponentially after House Democrats released a trove of documents subpoenaed from his estate last week – which included damning emails naming President Donald Trump – this isn't the first time Hilton's name has been linked to the disgraced British socialite and her late partner.
Christopher Mason, a former friend of Maxwell's who previously worked as a journalist in New York City, issued the claims back in 2020, the same year she was arrested on charges of sex-trafficking of children and enticement of minors, among others.
At the time, Mason claimed Maxwell froze when she saw the teenage Hilton at a party and exclaimed, "oh my god."
He alleged Maxwell noted Hilton would be "perfect for Jeffrey" and proceeded to ask another friend, "Can you introduce us?"
While Mason did not give details about the party where Maxwell was said to first spot Hilton, including the year the alleged encounter happened, it appeared to take place in 2000.
The same year, Hilton signed with Trump's modeling agency, T management, when she was 19-years-old.
Moreover, in an episode of the documentary series Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, Mason recalled the alleged encounter – and a photo of Hilton taken in September 2000 at the Anand Jon Fashion Show in NYC flashed across the screen.
In the photo, Hilton donned a shiny, champagne colored jacket and had her blonde hair pulled back.
The photo was snapped as she stood with her hands clasped together while talking to Trump, who was to her left, while Maxwell stood to her right.
Maxwell, dressed in a white button-down shirt and black sunglasses, was smiling from ear-to-ear.
Other photos from the fashion show pictured Trump and his wife Melania smiling while seated next to Maxwell on the front row.
Mason, who has known Maxwell since the '80s, noted in the documentary how people were initially "puzzled" by Maxwell's relationship with Epstein, who dated in the '90s.
Maxwell's former friend revealed even back then, people were wary of the couple and the nature of their relationship.
He confessed: "The rumors were Ghislaine was scouring New York finding younger girls to go on dates with Jeffrey. At the time it seemed a bit naughty."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Maxwell has been transferred to a cushy minimum-security prison in Texas after meeting with Trump's former personal defense attorney, Todd Blanche, who is now deputy attorney general, amid pressure on the Justice Department to release the Epstein files.
The disgraced socialite, who was previously convicted of perjury, claimed she never witnessed the president engage in inappropriate behavior.