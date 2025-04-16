Your tip
Home > True Crime > Madeleine McCann
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh Pain for Madeleine McCann's Family — As They Are Cruelly Taunted by AI Pranksters Using Warped 'Doll'

madeleine mccann ai doll cruel joke pp
Source: MEGA

Trolls are ridiculing the tragic case of Madeleine McCann and causing fresh anguish for parents Kate and Gerry.

April 16 2025, Published 9:55 a.m. ET

April 16 2025, Published 9:55 a.m. ET

Cruel trolls are mocking the disappearance of Brit tot Madeleine McCann on the back of the new AI doll craze.

Keyboard warriors have flooded social media pages with a computer-generated image showing the toddler's name above an empty box, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

pain madeleine mccann family ai pranksters
Source: MEGA

Sickos are homing on the current online craze for AI-generated dolls to bring fresh anguish to the McCanns.

One person said on a Facebook page: "I’m all for a laugh but this is taking things too far."

Another added: "Mocking the disappearance of a young girl…the world’s broken."

It is a brutal twist on a new trend where people use generative artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT and Copilot to re-package themselves as pocket-sized dolls and action figures.

The gag has taken off online, with brands and influencers dabbling in creating their mini-me, but in the shape of the McCann case, it has taken a nasty turn.

madeline mccann doll
Source: INSTAGRAM

Trolls have flooded social media pages with a computer-generated image showing the toddler's name above an empty box.

People upload a picture of themselves to a tool like ChatGPT, along with written prompts that explain how they want the final picture to look.

They tell the AI tool everything it is meant to generate from the items a person wants to appear with to the kind of packaging they should be in, which includes mimicking the box and font of popular toys like Barbie and Action Man.

Maddy was just three when she vanished from her bed at her family's vacation apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal in 2007.

Her parents, Gerry and Kate, from Leicestershire, United Kingdom, have worked tirelessly since then to try and discover what happened to their daughter.

madeline mccann doll
Source: FACEBOOK

Angry members of the public have branded the stunt 'sick' and 'cruel.'

We told in February how a woman who claims to be missing McCann has been arrested, just moments after she touched down in Great Britain.

Polish stalker Julia Wandelt recently claimed new DNA evidence "strongly supports" her declaration that she is the little girl who went missing while on a family vacation in Portugal in May 2007, RadarOnline.com revealed.

According to reports, police at Bristol Airport surrounded Wandelt, arrested her on suspicion of stalking and harassing the girl's parents.

The 23-year-old – who had just flown in from Wroclaw in Poland – had been due to meet a friend, who lives in Cardiff, when she was surrounded by officers in front of stunned passengers.

RadarOnline.com revealed Wandelt has been accused of stalking the McCann family.

madeleine mccann polish woman dna match
Source: MEGA

The couple has criss-crossed the world to try and locate Maddy after she vanished in 2007.

In a previous taped conversation obtained by RadarOnline, an officer working on Operation Grange for London's Metropolitan Police told the woman: "We know everything that is going on with you...you are not Madeleine McCann."

He added: "I know that is hard to hear. I have worked on this case since 2011. It's not been tested (the DNA.) We cannot spend public money on something like that. We know you are not Madeleine McCann."

But Wandelt has been adamant about her identity for years and doubled down on her theory earlier this week following the results of a new DNA test.

However, a source told RadarOnline.com exclusively that there are plenty of questions about the doctor who gathered the results.

The source said the DNA expert "in no way did a forensic comparison for Julia," instead he "had a brief look at the data she sent via email and explained what he would need to give his detailed opinion."

Our insider continued: "What Julia has shared is simply the brief email exchange between them in which he states that her 'DNA is not on the evidence.'"

