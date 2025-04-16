Keyboard warriors have flooded social media pages with a computer-generated image showing the toddler's name above an empty box, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Cruel trolls are mocking the disappearance of Brit tot Madeleine McCann on the back of the new AI doll craze.

Sickos are homing on the current online craze for AI-generated dolls to bring fresh anguish to the McCanns.

One person said on a Facebook page: "I’m all for a laugh but this is taking things too far."

Another added: "Mocking the disappearance of a young girl…the world’s broken."

It is a brutal twist on a new trend where people use generative artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT and Copilot to re-package themselves as pocket-sized dolls and action figures.

The gag has taken off online, with brands and influencers dabbling in creating their mini-me, but in the shape of the McCann case, it has taken a nasty turn.