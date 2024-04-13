Exotic Dancer Spills About the Night O.J. Simpson Got Banned From Las Vegas Hotel: Report
A former fling of late O.J. Simpson spilled about the night the ex-NFL star was banned from a Las Vegas hotel, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"The Juice" reportedly partied with an exotic dancer and guzzled hard liquor before getting booted from a Sin City hot spot.
In an interview with the National Enquirer, the exotic dancer revealed that she cozied up to a boozy then-71-year-old Simpson at the STK steakhouse in the Cosmopolitan Hotel in November 2017.
"I got to the bar around 10 P.M., and O.J. was there, laughing, dancing, and drinking with two other guys," Shivonn — a popular dancer who goes by the stage name Spyda — told the outlet.
"I walked over to him, asked him for a picture, and he said 'Yeah,'" Shavonn explained. "He was holding a drink the entire time. So I'm sure he probably got drunk there before he got kicked out."
"I didn't see him get kicked out because he left before I did. But he wasn't drinking any beers, that's for sure," the exotic dancer added. "I can't tell what exactly he was drinking, but it wasn't beers."
Shavonn noted, "I think if I'd wanted to stay and hang with him, I could have."
"He seemed like he would have been willing."
The 70-year-old fallen football hero — who was acquitted of the 1994 murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend and waiter Ron Goldman — was reportedly "angry at hotel staff, and glasses broke at the bar" on the night of his encounter with Shavonn.
Mere weeks after Simpson was released on parole after serving nine years of a 33-year sentence for armed robbery, the former Buffalo Bills player was escorted off the property by security.
Simpson's attorney confirmed with the outlet he was banned from the Cosmopolitan for life but denied that he was drunk or belligerent.
Another eyewitness named Cristina also recalled seeing Simpson at the hotel that night. She said she spotted Simpson at STK around 9 P.M.
"He was at the bar drinking," Cristina said. "People kept coming up to take a selfie. He never turned anyone away."
Simpson remained in Las Vegas until his death on Wednesday after a battle with prostate cancer. He was 76-years-old.