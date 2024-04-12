'The Craze is Real': O.J. Simpson Memorabilia Sales Surge Hours After His Death
Following the recent passing of O.J. Simpson, the former NFL star's controversial past has resurfaced, leading to a surge in interest in memorabilia associated with his life, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Since the 1990s, O.J.'s name has been synonymous with controversy after being charged and later acquitted of the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ronald Goldman.
Despite the criminal acquittal, he was later found liable for both murders in a civil trial and was ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages to the victims' families.
The 76-year-old, who passed away on Wednesday, April 10, due to prostate cancer, had been residing in Las Vegas after serving a nine-year prison sentence for robbery and kidnapping.
According to TMZ, memorabilia shops, such as Inscriptagraphs Memorabilia, have experienced a significant increase in inquiries and purchases related to O.J. CEO Tyler Feldman shared, "Phone calls have been going nonstop. So the craze is real."
“I think there’s that element of the conversation piece,” he clarified. “I think people wanted to have that item in their collection that just sparked a little interest.”
Many collectors are seeking items like signed jerseys, rookie cards, and helmets associated with the controversial figure's football career. However, others are drawn to his notoriety and the historical significance attached to his name, sparking conversations and curiosity among enthusiasts.
- 'Unhinged Racism': CNN Contributor Slammed for Saying O.J. Simpson ‘Represented Something’ to Black Community Because ‘Two White People Were Killed’
- Caitlyn Jenner Slams Trolls Comparing Her O.J. Simpson Death Response to 2015 Fatal Car Crash
- No Deathbed Confession: O.J. Simpson Did NOT Admit to '94 Murders of Nicole Brown Simpson or Ron Goldman Before Losing Cancer Battle
Inscriptagraphs reported a total of 40 sales on the morning following the news. The items sold ranged in price from $150 to $2,000. In response to the surge in demand, the store is planning to expand its inventory of O.J. memorabilia.
Among its collection, Inscriptagraphs also possesses a signed photo that was once confiscated as evidence in his 2007 robbery trial. The store has been featuring O.J. memorabilia for years and has become a go-to destination for enthusiasts seeking conversation-worthy pieces related to the controversial figure.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Feldman also said when any well known person dies, the market for collectibles changes, which means more scams.
“You are going to have a lot of predators online,” he told outlets. “They are definitely going to try to take advantage of people.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, O.J. made friends and family sign NDAs in the final days before his death.
According to one insider, between 30 and 50 people signed the NDA – including his four children.
The source claimed that O.J.'s friends and family started to visit the former NFL star and actor last Friday after a medical professional announced that the former athlete's death was near.
Sydney and Justin Simpson, whom O.J. shared with his second wife Nicole Brown, were reportedly at his bedside when he passed away.