'The Craze is Real': O.J. Simpson Memorabilia Sales Surge Hours After His Death

Since the 1990s, O.J.'s name has been synonymous with controversy after being charged and later acquitted of the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ronald Goldman.

Despite the criminal acquittal, he was later found liable for both murders in a civil trial and was ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages to the victims' families.

The 76-year-old, who passed away on Wednesday, April 10, due to prostate cancer, had been residing in Las Vegas after serving a nine-year prison sentence for robbery and kidnapping.