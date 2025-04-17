Nicky Katt Was Desperate to Work With Iconic Director David Lynch Before Actor Was Found Dead Inside Apartment — As Both Stars Have Tragic Endings

In 2008, after appearing in such films like The Snow Angels, The Brave One, and School of Rock, IGN asked Katt if there were any opportunities he still wanted to take.

"I definitely want to work with David Lynch – that would be really interesting," Katt responded at the time. "I'd (also) like to work with Jim Jarmusch, there's a couple of people left on that list.

"I really want to work with Michael Mann and I tested for something for him a couple of weeks ago, so keep your fingers crossed. He's a real filmmaker, that guy."