Nicky Katt Was Desperate to Work With Iconic Director David Lynch Before Actor Was Found Dead Inside Apartment — As Both Stars Have Tragic Endings
Nicky Katt made it clear he wanted to work with legendary director David Lynch years before he was found dead inside of his Los Angeles apartment.
The Dazed and Confused actor was found on April 8, as his landlord discovered him hanging – a devastating end to an impressive career, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In 2008, after appearing in such films like The Snow Angels, The Brave One, and School of Rock, IGN asked Katt if there were any opportunities he still wanted to take.
"I definitely want to work with David Lynch – that would be really interesting," Katt responded at the time. "I'd (also) like to work with Jim Jarmusch, there's a couple of people left on that list.
"I really want to work with Michael Mann and I tested for something for him a couple of weeks ago, so keep your fingers crossed. He's a real filmmaker, that guy."
Lynch, best known for his work on Twin Peaks, Blue Velvet, and Mulholland Drive, died on January 16th, 2025, at the age of 78, as his cause of death was revealed as cardiac arrest.
On January 16th, Lynch's death was confirmed on his personal Facebook, as it stated: "It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch."
According to the L.A. County Dept. of Public Health, Lynch's chronic obstructive pulmonary disease was listed as the underlying condition, however, dehydration was also noted as a significant contributor in the star's death following years of smoking.
Three months later, Katt would also meet a sad fate as he died from suicide at the age of 54. His body was discovered in his Burbank apartment by his landlord, who was attempting to collect the actor's rent payment.
According to TMZ, Katt was visited by his landlord a week before his death and was informed his rent was past due. The outlet revealed the landlord returned to the residence five days later, only to find Katt hanging in his bedroom.
His sister, Elise Ravenscroft, said he "bravely but quietly" battled depression in a statement confirming his death.
She said: "Today, with the heaviest of hearts, I share the devastating news of my brother's passing. He died by suicide after battling with depression – one that he fought bravely but quietly."
The statement continued: "This is a pain no family should endure, yet far too many do. Mental illness is real, it is powerful, and it is often invisible. We hope that by sharing this, we can help break the silence and stigma that so often surrounds mental health struggles."
Katt reportedly left no suicide note at the scene and it is believed he died several days before he was discovered.
The actor's family asked for "compassion" and "privacy" as they processed his death.
If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.