'Dazed and Confused' Star Nicky Katt Found Hanging By His Landlord DAYS After Actor Was Urged to Pay His L.A. Apartment Rent

Nicky Katt's family has released a statement on the actor's cause of death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Katt, who was best known for his roles in Richard Linklater's 1993 cult classic Dazed and Confused, died aged 54 on April 8 from suicide. His body was discovered in his Burbank, California, apartment by his landlord, who was attempting to collect the actor's rent payment.

His sister, Elise Ravenscroft, said he "bravely but quietly" battled depression in a statement confirming his death.