'Dazed and Confused' Star Nicky Katt Found Hanging By His Landlord DAYS After Actor Was Urged to Pay His L.A. Apartment Rent

Nicky Katt died by suicide aged 54 on April 8.

Profile Image

April 14 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Nicky Katt's family has released a statement on the actor's cause of death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Katt, who was best known for his roles in Richard Linklater's 1993 cult classic Dazed and Confused, died aged 54 on April 8 from suicide. His body was discovered in his Burbank, California, apartment by his landlord, who was attempting to collect the actor's rent payment.

His sister, Elise Ravenscroft, said he "bravely but quietly" battled depression in a statement confirming his death.

Ravenscroft told Deadline: "Today, with the heaviest of hearts, I share the devastating news of my brother's passing.

"He died by suicide after battling with depression – one that he fought bravely but quietly.

"This is a pain no family should endure, yet far too many do. Mental illness is real, it is powerful, and it is often invisible. We hope that by sharing this, we can help break the silence and stigma that so often surrounds mental health struggles."

Katt reportedly left no suicide note at the scene and it is believed he died several days before his body was discovered.

The actor's family asked for "compassion" and "privacy" as they processed his sudden death.

Ravenscroft's statement continued: "In this moment of grief, we kindly ask for compassion – not only for our family as we mourn this unimaginable loss – but for every person who is silently struggling. We also ask for privacy to navigate this tragedy and begin the process of healing.

"If you or someone you know is experiencing depression, please reach out. You are not alone, and help is available.

"Let us honor my brother's memory by approaching one another with greater understanding, kindness, and care."

As TMZ reported, Katt was visited by his landlord a week before his death.

According to the outlet, his landlord informed the actor his rent was past due and he needed to pay.

Five days later, the landlord returned to Katt's apartment to collect the past-due rent. Upon arriving he found Katt's front door open and the actor was deceased inside his bedroom.

In addition to playing Clint Bruno in Dazed and Confused, Katt also starred in numerous films and TV shows, including 2000's Boiler Room, School of Rock, A Time to Kill, SubUrbia, Insomnia, and Full Frontal.

He portrayed unconventional geology teacher Harry Senate in Boston Public for three seasons.

Katt was previously married to Annie Morse from 1999 to 2001.

