Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Celebrity Death

'Gone Too Soon': Fans in Shock as Huge '90s Actor Who Starred in 'School of Rock' and 'Dazed and Confused' Dies Aged 54 — With No Cause of Death Revealed

Photo of Nicky Katt.
Source: MEGA

Nicky Katt's death has sparked several industry colleagues to share tributes for the late actor.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 13 2025, Published 11:20 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Hollywood is reeling after the unexpected death of actor Nicky Katt.

Katt, who made his mark in '90s cult classics like School of Rock and Dazed and Confused, passed away at age 54 on April 8 – with no cause of death yet confirmed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
nicky katt dead school of rock dazed and confused cause unknown
Source: MEGA

The film star passed away at age 54 on April 8, his lawyer confirmed.

Article continues below advertisement

Friends and attorney John Sloss confirmed the news of his death, which reportedly took place in Burbank, California.

Katt, who was also known for his role as teacher Harry Senate on Boston Public and his parts in Boiler Room, Friends, and Sister Act, enjoyed a career spanning five decades.

Article continues below advertisement
nicky katt dead school of rock dazed and confused cause unknown
Source: MEGA

The actor's cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Article continues below advertisement

During that time, the actor touched the lives of many industry colleagues who have since shared tributes following his unexpected passing.

Beau Flynn, the CEO of Flynn Picture Company, wrote: "Heartbroken to learn about the way too early passing of the seriously talented actor Nicky Katt - God bless you my friend."

He added: "What a privilege to know you and work with you on my first movie in 1995 - 'johns.' Rest in peace brother."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Film critic Barry Hertz paid homage, writing: "Nicky Katt should've/could've been 2010's Walton Goggins. Phenomenal in everything from Boston Public to Planet Terror. RIP."

Fans have also been lamenting on social media, with one posting on X: "Oh man. he was such a good character actor, this is a bummer."

Someone else shared: "Nicky Katt was so good - in so many things. Two days ago my daughter just streamed his ‘Friends’ episode - which he was of course terrific in. R.I.P."

Article continues below advertisement

Another wrote: "He was wonderful in his roles. Too young."

Katt gained prominence for his role in the indie film Dazed and Confused and his portrayal of Harry Senate across multiple seasons of Boston Public on television.

Article continues below advertisement
nicky katt dead school of rock dazed and confused cause unknown
Source: MEGA

Tributes have been pouring in for the School of Rock star, calling him 'phenomenal' and 'such a good character actor.'

Article continues below advertisement

Born on May 11, 1970, in South Dakota, Katt began acting at just seven years old, landing a role in the 1977 TV series CHiPs. As he grew older, he appeared on various TV shows like Voyagers!, Trapper John M.D., Quincy, and The Facts of Life.

Katt also provided his voice for the animated series The Get Along Gang in the mid-'80s and for Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
robert redford revenge comeback not too vain film dying days

EXCLUSIVE: Wrinkly Robert Redford, 88, Preparing to Launch 'Revenge Comeback' to Prove He's Not too Vain to Be Filmed in Dying Days

charlie sheen denise richards getting along better after divorce

EXCLUSIVE: How Charlie is Taking a Brand New Sheen to Ex Denise Richards – With Pair 'Getting Along Better Than When They Were Married'

Article continues below advertisement

His acting resume further includes roles in A Time to Kill, Boiler Room, The Way of the Gun, SubUrbia, Insomnia, and School of Rock. He also performed in Woody Allen's play A Second Hand Memory.

Though he enjoyed a broad career in TV and theater, his final credited TV appearance was in 2018 on the Hulu original series Casual.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
nicky katt dead school of rock dazed and confused cause unknown

Katt became widely known for his role in the indie film Dazed and Confused and his portrayal of Harry Senate over several seasons of Boston Public.

In October 2020, he reunited with his Dazed and Confused co-stars for a virtual table reading of the film's script to raise funds for the Voto Latino Foundation and March for Science.

The actor, who did not have children, was married to Annie Morse from 1999 until their divorce in 2001.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.