'Gone Too Soon': Fans in Shock as Huge '90s Actor Who Starred in 'School of Rock' and 'Dazed and Confused' Dies Aged 54 — With No Cause of Death Revealed
Hollywood is reeling after the unexpected death of actor Nicky Katt.
Katt, who made his mark in '90s cult classics like School of Rock and Dazed and Confused, passed away at age 54 on April 8 – with no cause of death yet confirmed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Friends and attorney John Sloss confirmed the news of his death, which reportedly took place in Burbank, California.
Katt, who was also known for his role as teacher Harry Senate on Boston Public and his parts in Boiler Room, Friends, and Sister Act, enjoyed a career spanning five decades.
During that time, the actor touched the lives of many industry colleagues who have since shared tributes following his unexpected passing.
Beau Flynn, the CEO of Flynn Picture Company, wrote: "Heartbroken to learn about the way too early passing of the seriously talented actor Nicky Katt - God bless you my friend."
He added: "What a privilege to know you and work with you on my first movie in 1995 - 'johns.' Rest in peace brother."
Film critic Barry Hertz paid homage, writing: "Nicky Katt should've/could've been 2010's Walton Goggins. Phenomenal in everything from Boston Public to Planet Terror. RIP."
Fans have also been lamenting on social media, with one posting on X: "Oh man. he was such a good character actor, this is a bummer."
Someone else shared: "Nicky Katt was so good - in so many things. Two days ago my daughter just streamed his ‘Friends’ episode - which he was of course terrific in. R.I.P."
Another wrote: "He was wonderful in his roles. Too young."
Katt gained prominence for his role in the indie film Dazed and Confused and his portrayal of Harry Senate across multiple seasons of Boston Public on television.
Born on May 11, 1970, in South Dakota, Katt began acting at just seven years old, landing a role in the 1977 TV series CHiPs. As he grew older, he appeared on various TV shows like Voyagers!, Trapper John M.D., Quincy, and The Facts of Life.
Katt also provided his voice for the animated series The Get Along Gang in the mid-'80s and for Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords.
His acting resume further includes roles in A Time to Kill, Boiler Room, The Way of the Gun, SubUrbia, Insomnia, and School of Rock. He also performed in Woody Allen's play A Second Hand Memory.
Though he enjoyed a broad career in TV and theater, his final credited TV appearance was in 2018 on the Hulu original series Casual.
In October 2020, he reunited with his Dazed and Confused co-stars for a virtual table reading of the film's script to raise funds for the Voto Latino Foundation and March for Science.
The actor, who did not have children, was married to Annie Morse from 1999 until their divorce in 2001.