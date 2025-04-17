BREAKING: Active Shooter Opens Fire at Florida State University – One Dead, Six Injured As Chilling Videos Show Victims Being Carried By Paramedics and Students Taking Cover Inside Classrooms

At least one person has died, and six others have been injured in a shooting at Florida State University in Tallahassee, RadarOnline.com can report, with one in critical condition and the others in serious condition. A suspect is now in custody, but it's not yet clear what their motive was.

Article continues below advertisement

video by @nicksortor 🚨 #BREAKING: ACTIVE SHOOTER SITUATION AT FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY Shots have rung out near the Student Union, and gunshot victims can be seen carried out by paramedics and police Victims being transported right now This is still developing. Pray for the… pic.twitter.com/mtUjZ1SLdz — Nncim_Donald (@Nncim_) April 17, 2025 Source: https://x.com/nicksortor

Article continues below advertisement

FSU is home to more than 44,000 students in one of the state's largest colleges. Reports indicate shots rang out inside the main student union center during a busy lunchtime. Videos shared online show the immense police response as people run from the scene to safety. A tweet from the school advised: "Continue to shelter in place. Police have responded to an active shooter call at the Student Union. Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measures. "Stay alert for more information."

Article continues below advertisement

Florida State University #ActiveShooter



Footage from Florida State University captures the tense scene inside a classroom with reports of an active shooter on campus. Voices can be heard begging to be let in as students and faculty seek safety. #FSU pic.twitter.com/mZEuXK5bzr — SLCScanner (@SLCScanner) April 17, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Reports say the injured have all been transported by ambulance to the local hospital, including one person "restrained to a stretcher" by law enforcement. Dramatic cell phone video captured from inside a classroom showed students huddled on the ground under desks, as someone identifying as a police officer knocked on doors outside. Ryan Cedergren, a 21-year-old communications student, said he and about 30 others hid in the bowling alley in the lower level of the student union after seeing students running from a nearby bar. "In that moment, it was survival," Cedergren said. After about 15 minutes of hiding, university police escorted the students out of the union, and Cedergren said he saw a person receiving emergency treatment on the lawn.

Article continues below advertisement

Breaking: Multiple injuries have been reported in a shooting at Florida State University in Tallahassee and this is how the police makes its intervention. Follow me to keep updated with the latest events pic.twitter.com/7Hc8So09uI — alex jungle (@JungleAlex13227) April 17, 2025

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.