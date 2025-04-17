BREAKING: Active Shooter Opens Fire at Florida State University – One Dead, Six Injured As Chilling Videos Show Victims Being Carried By Paramedics and Students Taking Cover Inside Classrooms
At least one person has died, and six others have been injured in a shooting at Florida State University in Tallahassee, RadarOnline.com can report, with one in critical condition and the others in serious condition.
A suspect is now in custody, but it's not yet clear what their motive was.
FSU is home to more than 44,000 students in one of the state's largest colleges. Reports indicate shots rang out inside the main student union center during a busy lunchtime.
Videos shared online show the immense police response as people run from the scene to safety.
A tweet from the school advised: "Continue to shelter in place. Police have responded to an active shooter call at the Student Union. Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measures.
"Stay alert for more information."
Reports say the injured have all been transported by ambulance to the local hospital, including one person "restrained to a stretcher" by law enforcement.
Dramatic cell phone video captured from inside a classroom showed students huddled on the ground under desks, as someone identifying as a police officer knocked on doors outside.
Ryan Cedergren, a 21-year-old communications student, said he and about 30 others hid in the bowling alley in the lower level of the student union after seeing students running from a nearby bar.
"In that moment, it was survival," Cedergren said.
After about 15 minutes of hiding, university police escorted the students out of the union, and Cedergren said he saw a person receiving emergency treatment on the lawn.
FSU has cancelled all classes and activities for the rest of the day, and warned students to evacuate and avoid the area.
An advisory from the university shared: "Individuals not already on the main campus at this time should avoid coming to the Tallahassee main campus."
President Trump is said to be closely following developments. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt issued a statement: "The President has been briefed on the shooting at Florida State University and the White House is actively monitoring the situation."
Moments before meeting with the Italian prime minister, the president told reporters: "It’s a horrible thing. It’s horrible that things like this take place."
Governor Ron DeSantis tweeted: "Our prayers are with our FSU family and state law enforcement is actively responding."